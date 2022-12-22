ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

KTBS

Free bottled water being distributed to families in need

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire guts Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire gutted a wood-frame house in Shreveport’s Jones-Mabry subdivision. The blaze at Jamison Street at Russell Road was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Authorities said that there were no injuries and that the dwelling has been unoccupied...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Teen grazed by bullet after early morning argument in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen girl was treated for a graze wound after some sort of argument led to a shooting in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. It happened Dec. 27 just minutes before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakdale Street between Bernstein and Wallace avenues. A 15-year-old female stepped outside the home after some sort of possible argument on Facebook. Neighbors said they heard about five shots fired, then they heard females screaming.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

ArkLaTexans vent about water woes

(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Mansfield working to restore water pressure

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - On, Friday, Dec. 23, the City of Mansfield was put under a boil water advisory, which still remains in place as the city works to fix all leaks and damaged pipes. According to Mayor Thomas Jones, all parts of Mansfield have some water pressure, but it’s...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast

SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has now been made after a child custody exchange on Christmas Day turned into a violent incident. The Shreveport Police Department says on Dec. 25 just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road about reports of shots being fired. When they got there, they learned that Leighton Mash, 29, and his girlfriend were doing a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father when a verbal argument started between the two men.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Louisiana’s Rose Parade float to spotlight 2 Shreveport mainstays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Shreveport-Bossier City mainstays will be featured on the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat float during the Rose Parade on the morning of Monday, Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif. The float will depict a Louisiana icon — the riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat – decorated entirely with flowers,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shots fired during Christmas Day custody exchange in Shreveport; 1 arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after police say he opened fire into a car with children inside during a custody exchange on Christmas Day. Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road in west Shreveport. That’s where they say 29-year-old Leighton Mash and his girlfriend were meeting up with the father of her children for a custody exchange when there was an argument.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes

SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fatal shooting on Christmas Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received a call about multiple gunshots fired at 2511 E. 24th St Brookhollow Apartments. Upon arrival, officers provided medical attention to Aaron Bruce, 40, but Bruce was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Criminal...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Warming trend ramps up this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas! I hope your day has been peaceful, full of fun, and lovely. Tonight, lows will be dropping to the mid-20s with increasing cloud cover. The wind chill will not be so bad but it will still feel very cold outside. Tomorrow, sunshine and clouds...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Community Policy