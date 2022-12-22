Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Keep Bossier Beautiful encouraging residents to recycle Christmas trees
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After Christmas is one of the best times to start a new recycling habit, with all of the extra wrappings, boxes and trees. Bossier City has a place where people can get rid of their recyclables. Items some call trash may not always be trash....
KTBS
Free bottled water being distributed to families in need
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
KSLA
Fire guts Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire gutted a wood-frame house in Shreveport’s Jones-Mabry subdivision. The blaze at Jamison Street at Russell Road was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Authorities said that there were no injuries and that the dwelling has been unoccupied...
KSLA
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
KSLA
Teen grazed by bullet after early morning argument in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen girl was treated for a graze wound after some sort of argument led to a shooting in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. It happened Dec. 27 just minutes before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakdale Street between Bernstein and Wallace avenues. A 15-year-old female stepped outside the home after some sort of possible argument on Facebook. Neighbors said they heard about five shots fired, then they heard females screaming.
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
KSLA
Mansfield working to restore water pressure
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - On, Friday, Dec. 23, the City of Mansfield was put under a boil water advisory, which still remains in place as the city works to fix all leaks and damaged pipes. According to Mayor Thomas Jones, all parts of Mansfield have some water pressure, but it’s...
KTBS
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
KSLA
Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has now been made after a child custody exchange on Christmas Day turned into a violent incident. The Shreveport Police Department says on Dec. 25 just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road about reports of shots being fired. When they got there, they learned that Leighton Mash, 29, and his girlfriend were doing a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father when a verbal argument started between the two men.
KSLA
Louisiana’s Rose Parade float to spotlight 2 Shreveport mainstays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Shreveport-Bossier City mainstays will be featured on the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat float during the Rose Parade on the morning of Monday, Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif. The float will depict a Louisiana icon — the riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat – decorated entirely with flowers,...
ktalnews.com
Shots fired during Christmas Day custody exchange in Shreveport; 1 arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after police say he opened fire into a car with children inside during a custody exchange on Christmas Day. Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road in west Shreveport. That’s where they say 29-year-old Leighton Mash and his girlfriend were meeting up with the father of her children for a custody exchange when there was an argument.
KSLA
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
KSLA
Town of Blanchard working to restore water service, get boil advisory lifted
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — The Town of Blanchard distributed dozens of cases of bottled water to residents Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Jim Galambos said they have a couple cases left, so call Town Hall on Wednesday morning if you need drinking water. Blanchard resident Ed Field said the problems extend...
KTBS
Fatal shooting on Christmas Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received a call about multiple gunshots fired at 2511 E. 24th St Brookhollow Apartments. Upon arrival, officers provided medical attention to Aaron Bruce, 40, but Bruce was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Criminal...
KSLA
Warming trend ramps up this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas! I hope your day has been peaceful, full of fun, and lovely. Tonight, lows will be dropping to the mid-20s with increasing cloud cover. The wind chill will not be so bad but it will still feel very cold outside. Tomorrow, sunshine and clouds...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
Comments / 0