Tennis releases spring schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota head tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce the upcoming spring schedule featuring a combined five home matches and a strong slate of non-conference matches. "I am excited for the spring schedule and dual match season to start," said Barnett. "We had a...
Pentagon and Sioux Falls make an impression on Staley
Sophomore point guard returns after long rehab from knee injury. The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need. Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin...
SDSU Football Bringing in Two Area High School Players for Next Season
BROOKINGS, SD (GoJacks.com) – SDSU Football Head Coach John Stiegelmeier announced that 11 high school standouts signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, indicating they will enroll at South Dakota State University in the fall of 2023 and compete for the Jackrabbit football team. “We are excited to add...
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
PART OF I-29 NEAR SIOUX FALLS REOPENED
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
Magstadt starts Tuesday as SD secretary of health
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed South Dakota’s next secretary of health. She is Melissa Magstadt, who currently lives in the rural Castlewood and Watertown area. The former legislator starts Tuesday, December 27. She succeeds Joan Adam, who resigned Monday. “She’s a straight shooter,” Senator Lee...
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN
FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
