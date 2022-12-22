Read full article on original website
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
Why NBA Executive Said Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder ‘Turned Off’ Teams
Last season Jae Crowder provided serviceable depth for an NBA Finals-contending Phoenix Suns team. Fast forward to the start of the 2022-23 season and the 10-year veteran has yet to take the floor. And one anonymous NBA executive provided some possible clarity for why this may be the case. After...
Tuukka Rask Visits Fenway Park Ahead Of Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
Tuukka Rask got a sneak peek of what Fenway Park will look like when the Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic. The former Boston goalie, who retired from the NHL in Feb. 20222 after complications from hip surgery, will take in the game in a different fashion: as a fan.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Offers Optimistic View After Loss Vs. Pacers
Disappointing would be an understatement to describe the latest Boston Celtics loss, which marked their third consecutive on Wednesday night. Fresh off back-to-back home defeats, the Celtics added to their loss column yet again. They fell to another subpar opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 117-12, at TD Garden. And while the Celtics remain within 0.5 a game from the NBA’s best record, the Pacers just reached the .500 mark (16-16) on their campaign.
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Was Best Part Of Win Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens will ‘let the game tell us’ if Boston makes trade deadline moves
The NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February, so there are still weeks of evaluation left until the teams around the league make huge moves. The Celtics are in a relatively comfortable position, where they don’t necessarily need to add to their deep roster. Boston president Brad Stevens...
Kevin Durant Claims Nets Are Disliked, Held To Different Standard
Kevin Durant feels as though the Brooklyn Nets have unfairly garnered negative media attention this season. The Nets have endured several setbacks just 32 games into their season. Whether it was Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons or Steve Nash, there was plenty of headline-worthy news coming from the Nets. Yet, that doesn’t sit right with Durant.
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Flipped Switch To Erupt In Fourth Quarter
BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown thought his first three quarters Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves was one of the worst stretches he has played in his entire career. If that was the case, then Brown’s fourth quarter was one of his best. Brown flipped the...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Snaps Losing Skid With Gritty Win Over Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics made sure they didn’t suffer a fourth straight loss Friday night as they ran away from the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 121-109 win at TD Garden. The Celtics improve to 23-10 while the Timberwolves now own a 16-17 record. full box score here.
Magic C Wendell Carter Jr. Will Play Friday vs. Spurs
According to Orlando Magic reporter Dan Savage, center Wendell Carter Jr. will play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Carter Jr., who will reportedly be on a minutes restriction, returns to the Magic lineup after missing over a month due to a right plantar fascia strain. Before the injury, the 23-year-old was averaging a career-high 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 32.8 minutes per contest (15 games).
How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Plans To Approach 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Celtics aren’t without flaws. Sure, you probably knew this. But Boston’s recent skid is evidence that even the NBA’s best teams aren’t infallible and therefore need to be open-minded as the season progresses. So, are the C’s willing to add to their roster before the...
Jayson Tatum Details How He Felt, Mindset After Celtics’ Finals Loss
Jayson Tatum is playing like a man on a mission and much of that has to do with the loss in the NBA Finals last season. The Celtics are on a three-game skid, but their 22-10 record still has them second in the Eastern Conference — one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston, for the most part, has shown dominance this season including its start that included record-type numbers on the offensive side of the basketball.
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing for 355 yards, but his second interception set up the go-ahead field goal late in Dallas’ 40-34 victory Saturday. Minshew made his first start this season for the Eagles four days after speaking at the memorial service for his college coach, Mike Leach.
NBA on Christmas By the Numbers
While we have a few NFL games on Christmas Day, the holiday has always been synonymous with the NBA. Between football, pro and college, as well as the World Cup, it sometimes takes work to find time to dial into the NBA. When Christmas comes around, it’s a de facto second NBA opening day.
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Message To Celtics After Ugly First Half Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t give a spirited speech at halftime even though Boston was getting throttled by the Indiana Pacers to trail by 28 points at the break. Instead, Mazzulla asked his team a simple question. “Basically decide what team you want to...
NBA Rumors: Executive Says Zach LaVine ‘Wants’ Trade To Lakers
One two-time All-Star reportedly is keen on joining the Los Angeles Lakers, according to an anonymous NBA executive. Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine “has been very clear” in regard to his future career ambitions. The executive claimed that LaVine has his sights set on joining the Lakers, a move that agents from Klutch Sports — which LeBron James co-founded — also are on board with.
Wizards C Kristaps Porzingis Questionable for Friday vs. Kings
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, per the league’s injury report. The injury report clarified that it is due to a non-COVID illness. Porzingis missed the previous two games but was a game-time decision on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. It seems he’s close to returning, and the Wizards need him if they want to get back into contention for an Eastern Conference play-in spot. The Wizards currently sit in 12th.
Nick Foligno Pots Game-Winner Ahead Of Matchup Against Devils
The Boston Bruins will face the New Jersey Devils on the road Friday night following a thrilling comeback win at TD Garden the night before. Nick Foligno was instrumental in Thursday’s win, potting the game-winner to secure a 3-2 victory for the Black and Gold. Foligno and the Bruins...
