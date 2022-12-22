Jayson Tatum is playing like a man on a mission and much of that has to do with the loss in the NBA Finals last season. The Celtics are on a three-game skid, but their 22-10 record still has them second in the Eastern Conference — one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston, for the most part, has shown dominance this season including its start that included record-type numbers on the offensive side of the basketball.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO