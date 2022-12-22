ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community supports boy found in apartment where his mother, grandfather were found dead

By Jewell Hillery, Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — The community teamed up Wednesday afternoon to share some holiday cheer with families.

Local entrepreneurs and community leaders met at Joe Willie’s Seafood on the South Side of Chicago for a community toy drive and food donation drive.

The toys for kids were donated by local business leaders and dinner bags were donated on behalf of Mariano’s.

A table full of toys was also set aside specifically for a two-year-old named CJ.

Two weeks ago, the toddler was found unharmed in a Chatam apartment where his mother Javonni Jenkins and his grandfather Curtis Hardman were left shot to death .

“We as a community, as business owners, we’re here to help, to show our support to this family,” the owner of SMJ Security Richard Wooten said.

Vigil honors hospital worker fatally shot inside East Chatham apartment

Organizers for the event said they offer resources and donations to the community all year long.

“We want to be in his life,” Sonia Coffee with CHW Management Group said. “We want to be able to help him again, like I said, not just for today.”

