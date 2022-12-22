ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

redlakenationnews.com

2-CULTURAL CASE MANAGERS/L.E.A.D. PROGRAM RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS

Closing: January 20, 2023 @ 12:00 p.m. The L.E.A.D. project is an innovative 5-year partnership between the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, Tribal Courts and other Social Service Programs to undertake a coordinated approach to reduce recidivism, substance abuse, violence, and associated outcomes such as incarceration by diverting individuals from the courts to the L.E.A.D. Program. 1-Male and 1 Female position, Reports to the Executive Director, full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN
MIX 94.9

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022

This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Veterinarians urge owners to keep pets inside

Veterinarians in Minnesota are urging pet owners to take precautions during this cold snap. “The top recommendation is just keep them inside,” Dr. Angelica Dimock with the Animal Humane Society said. “They can go outside for brief potty breaks. Some dogs may require jackets or booties or something. In and out kind of thing don’t let them spend too long of time outside.”
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?

If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

State leaders honor champions for the health of mothers and children

The annual Betty Hubbard Maternal and Child Health Leadership Award honorees for 2022 are Rhonda Cady, Wayzata, and Lori Swanson, St. Louis County. The award recognizes people or organizations in Minnesota making significant contributions to maternal and child health. Members serving on the Maternal and Child Health Advisory Task Force...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam

Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
pipestonestar.com

Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE

