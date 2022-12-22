Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redlakenationnews.com
2-CULTURAL CASE MANAGERS/L.E.A.D. PROGRAM RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
Closing: January 20, 2023 @ 12:00 p.m. The L.E.A.D. project is an innovative 5-year partnership between the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, Tribal Courts and other Social Service Programs to undertake a coordinated approach to reduce recidivism, substance abuse, violence, and associated outcomes such as incarceration by diverting individuals from the courts to the L.E.A.D. Program. 1-Male and 1 Female position, Reports to the Executive Director, full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ.
kaxe.org
Help is Available: Food Insecurity in northern MN with Sue Estee from Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank's Sue Estee joined us this morning to talk about food insecurity. Resources are available when you have to make the difficult decision of paying the heat bill over food. Find resources in your community here. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22...
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
froggyweb.com
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022
This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
kfgo.com
Veterinarians urge owners to keep pets inside
Veterinarians in Minnesota are urging pet owners to take precautions during this cold snap. “The top recommendation is just keep them inside,” Dr. Angelica Dimock with the Animal Humane Society said. “They can go outside for brief potty breaks. Some dogs may require jackets or booties or something. In and out kind of thing don’t let them spend too long of time outside.”
So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?
If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state. The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul...
redlakenationnews.com
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
redlakenationnews.com
State leaders honor champions for the health of mothers and children
The annual Betty Hubbard Maternal and Child Health Leadership Award honorees for 2022 are Rhonda Cady, Wayzata, and Lori Swanson, St. Louis County. The award recognizes people or organizations in Minnesota making significant contributions to maternal and child health. Members serving on the Maternal and Child Health Advisory Task Force...
Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam
Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
mprnews.org
How much snow fell in your part of Minnesota? Snow reports from across the state
Parts of Minnesota saw a foot of snow Wednesday into early Thursday, adding to what’s already been a very snowy winter across much of the state. Here’s a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of noon Thursday.
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
pipestonestar.com
Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.
WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
KEYC
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
FOX 21 Online
Tips To Conserve Heat In Your Home During Dangerously Low Temperatures
(FOX 9) – When the weather outside is frightful, the warmth inside feels so delightful. During dangerously low temperatures, there are simple ways Minnesotans can conserve energy in their homes and body heat. “As cold as it is, it’s not even close to what we are prepared to do....
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Comments / 0