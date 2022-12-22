ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home gets crafty with paper bag snowflakes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids off for holiday breaks and cold temperatures keeping people inside, Kate Capodanno offers a fun winter craft to do with the family. The paper bag snowflakes are simple to make and lots of fun. What you need:. 8 paper bags. Glue Stick. Scissors. Twine...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Chocolate Santa visits WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community. One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program. So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community. On Friday,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Warming shelter opened in Lynchburg during extreme weather conditions

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures hitting the single digits this holiday weekend the Salvation Army teamed up with the City of Lynchburg to open a warming shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter is open from 4 pm to 8 am each night this weekend– starting Friday and going until Monday morning and will also provide meals for those staying there.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Presents ready? Here are some gift-wrapping tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to get those gifts wrapped and ready for Christmas Day, in case that’s not done yet. It can be a difficult task, so to help offer a few tips, professional gift wrapper Maggie Holliman joined Here @ Home to help make the process a little less daunting.
ROANOKE, VA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Charity operates warming bus for those in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop for the winter, it gets harder and harder for those without a home to stay warm. One organization found a unique way to make sure people in need have a place to stay. The Least Of These Ministry in Roanoke, Virginia...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Cakes By Kelsey

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson caught up with one Lynchburg woman who’s letting her baking imagination run wild. Meet Kelsey Hairston, or how most know...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
ROANOKE, VA

