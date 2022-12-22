Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVirginia State
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home gets crafty with paper bag snowflakes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids off for holiday breaks and cold temperatures keeping people inside, Kate Capodanno offers a fun winter craft to do with the family. The paper bag snowflakes are simple to make and lots of fun. What you need:. 8 paper bags. Glue Stick. Scissors. Twine...
WSLS
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
WDBJ7.com
A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.
WDBJ7.com
One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community. One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program. So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community. On Friday,...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Ways to navigate family dynamics during the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -.Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says the holidays are a joyous time, but can get stressful due to family dynamics. However, she has some suggestions to make the season more enjoyable for everyone:. Plan in Advance: It is important to vocalize the things that will help everyone...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s North Pole program helps families get Christmas gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – It was a dark and rainy day but the holiday cheer kept everyone merry and bright as they waited in line to pick up presents for their kids for Christmas on Thursday. “We know what it’s like with money tight, we know what it’s like to...
WDBJ7.com
Feed the Need Foundation hosts annual “Fill the Fence” toy drive
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area YMCA turned into Santa’s workshop Thursday afternoon. Feed the Need Foundation hosted its annual “Fill the Fence” toy drive, to provide presents to families in need. “To see these parents or even the children that have came in here today,...
wfxrtv.com
Warming shelter opened in Lynchburg during extreme weather conditions
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures hitting the single digits this holiday weekend the Salvation Army teamed up with the City of Lynchburg to open a warming shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter is open from 4 pm to 8 am each night this weekend– starting Friday and going until Monday morning and will also provide meals for those staying there.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg works with The Salvation Army to offer warming shelter during frigid temperatures
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Lynchburg is teaming up with The Salvation Army to provide an overnight warming shelter for those in need as a response to the extremely low temperatures. Local fire departments and city employees began volunteering Friday morning to help The Salvation Army set up...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
WDBJ7.com
Presents ready? Here are some gift-wrapping tips
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to get those gifts wrapped and ready for Christmas Day, in case that’s not done yet. It can be a difficult task, so to help offer a few tips, professional gift wrapper Maggie Holliman joined Here @ Home to help make the process a little less daunting.
WDBJ7.com
Officials recommend bringing pets indoors during freezing temperatures
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s important to remember to keep your pets warm during the upcoming freezing temperatures. In Virginia, it is illegal to keep pets outside in below-freezing temperatures without proper shelter. Appropriate shelter includes an enclosure with a wind breaker filled with cedar shavings or straw.
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Charity operates warming bus for those in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop for the winter, it gets harder and harder for those without a home to stay warm. One organization found a unique way to make sure people in need have a place to stay. The Least Of These Ministry in Roanoke, Virginia...
WSET
Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Cakes By Kelsey
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson caught up with one Lynchburg woman who’s letting her baking imagination run wild. Meet Kelsey Hairston, or how most know...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
WDBJ7.com
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
Comments / 0