signalscv.com
Richard Budman | Christmas Warmth in the SCV
“I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” What a wonderful song. Catchy, and every year at this time the lyrics, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” fill the stores and the television and radio air waves. It’s a wonderful song and a real Christmas mood maker. It certainly gets me into the Christmas spirit.
signalscv.com
Holiday Home Tour exceeds last year’s fundraising with $124k raised in 2022
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation hosted its 42nd annual Holid Home Tour over the course of three days earlier this month to raise money for the hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns. The 2022 Holiday Home Tour consisted of a virtual tour, gala, VIP holiday home experience and...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Newhall’s Merry Ol’ Fistfighting St. Nick
With all the frantic holiday rushing we’re all going through, I’d like to offer the simple gift of hooky this weekend morning. What say. Shall we take a few minutes, climb aboard our noble steeds and disappear into yesteryear for a while? We’ll mosey at a leisurely pace and take in all the crisp clean air we possibly can inhale. We’ll smile and be pleasantly nosey.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
outlooknewspapers.com
Downtown Glendale Teems With Holiday Spirit
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The holiday season can be felt throughout the Greater Downtown Glendale Association, an area of the Jewel City spanning above and below the 134 Freeway from Stocker Street to Colorado Street, from Central Avenue to Maryland Avenue, including the Artsakh Arts District.
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
signalscv.com
John Boston | Snowshoeing on Christmas Day With My Pops
I’ll take it but it doesn’t seem right. The high in Santa Clarita for Christmas Day is supposed to be a blistering 73 degrees, sunny and one degree above perfect. It’s predicted to dip down to an arctic 52 for the nighttime low. Fifty-two. Who can survive? Honestly? There have been Julys here colder. And wetter.
foxla.com
Dogs saved after FOX 11 report on overcrowding
A day after FOX 11 shared the story of Los Angeles' East Valley animal shelter – where more families gave up their pets due to financial fallouts from the current state of the economy – viewers began stepping in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the Balbuena family,...
foxla.com
A look at tamale making at La Indiana Tamales
Hot tamales... made fresh and made with love. Bob DeCastro spent the morning at La Indiana Tamales in LA as they prepare hundreds of tamales ahead of Christmas.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Holiday Lights Are Magically Aglow
Southern California's Big Glow Show: Millions of bulbs will continue to make incandescent magic around our region in the days ahead, with the dazzling deodars of Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena shimmering throughout the Christmas weekend and into late December. Some ticketed events may only be glimmering on Dec. 23, while others will keep the night bright on Christmas Eve. Your best bet is to check the hours and admission details before you go. Need inspo? Here are 10 Magical Holiday Displays in Southern California.
spectrumnews1.com
Turning housing into a home
LOS ANGELES — For people who are experiencing homelessness or have been in and out of jail, gaining access to subsidized housing is just step one in the effort to get them off city streets. Many of these housing recipients struggle to furnish their new apartments, stock their refrigerators,...
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
Take a Magical Ride Through Griffith Park On This Vintage Holiday Train
The Griffith Park holiday train rides have been dazzling families for decades and it’s undoubtedly one of the most beloved activities for most Angelenos. You can step aboard a vintage train at the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad and take a mile-long loop that winds through glittering festive scenes filled with thousands of colorful lights for a mere $7. Anyone under the age of 18 months will get to travel for free with an adult ticketholder, so it does make for an affordable night out with kids. The Holiday Light Festival Train Ride runs nightly from November 25 through January...
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space
Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
capitalandmain.com
As Eviction Notices Arrive, Reclaimers Brace for Last Christmas in El Sereno
It’s a quiet Friday afternoon in El Sereno, a working-class suburb in Northeast Los Angeles, as Martha Escudero sits over a laptop to play games with her two young daughters. This is the home they’ve known for the last two years, with a holiday wreath now on the front door and a cat named Simba wandering the carpet. But their time here may soon come to an end.
tourcounsel.com
The Outlets at Orange | Outlet mall in Orange, California
Very close to Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange is one of the best outlets in the United States as well as being one of the most visited and best designed in California. It is only 10 minutes away by car from the Disney parks, which makes it a must for tourists visiting the area. It has more than 120 stores, as well as movie theaters and other attractions, including a Dave & Busters and a skate park.
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
This year marks the 60-year tradition for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The post MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Beloved Covina teacher retires after 50+ years
COVINA, Calif. - After more than 50 years on the job, a beloved local teacher is hanging up her hat. Cornella VerHalen, who just turned 90, is celebrating her retirement after teaching more than 50 years as an ESL and sewing teacher. VerHalen first started volunteering at Tri-Community in 1970...
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
