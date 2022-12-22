Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
Related
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
theavtimes.com
Palmdale and Lancaster City Hall holiday closures
The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, and as part of a cost-saving unpaid furlough. Palmdale city offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. To report...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Newhall’s Merry Ol’ Fistfighting St. Nick
With all the frantic holiday rushing we’re all going through, I’d like to offer the simple gift of hooky this weekend morning. What say. Shall we take a few minutes, climb aboard our noble steeds and disappear into yesteryear for a while? We’ll mosey at a leisurely pace and take in all the crisp clean air we possibly can inhale. We’ll smile and be pleasantly nosey.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
monrovianow.com
Winners of Monrovia Holiday Decorating Contest
Click links to see location on a map. (Look for the red marker.) 708 Ocean View Ave. (best viewed during day) Old Town Monrovia (Business Entries) Douglas Elliman Real Estate - 517 S. Myrtle Ave. Judges Award. Best Holiday Spirit Award. Monrovia Fioral - 119 E. Olive Ave. Most Creative.
outlooknewspapers.com
Downtown Glendale Teems With Holiday Spirit
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The holiday season can be felt throughout the Greater Downtown Glendale Association, an area of the Jewel City spanning above and below the 134 Freeway from Stocker Street to Colorado Street, from Central Avenue to Maryland Avenue, including the Artsakh Arts District.
signalscv.com
Richard Budman | Christmas Warmth in the SCV
“I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” What a wonderful song. Catchy, and every year at this time the lyrics, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” fill the stores and the television and radio air waves. It’s a wonderful song and a real Christmas mood maker. It certainly gets me into the Christmas spirit.
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
signalscv.com
John Boston | Snowshoeing on Christmas Day With My Pops
I’ll take it but it doesn’t seem right. The high in Santa Clarita for Christmas Day is supposed to be a blistering 73 degrees, sunny and one degree above perfect. It’s predicted to dip down to an arctic 52 for the nighttime low. Fifty-two. Who can survive? Honestly? There have been Julys here colder. And wetter.
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Post Office Sees 10 to 14 percent Increase in Parcels Over Previous Year During This Holiday Season
This week, post offices throughout the Pasadena area are opening 15 to 30 minutes early to accommodate the holiday rush. It is the U.S. Postal Service’s busiest week of the year for sending and receiving packages, according to the Pasadena Postmaster. Postal employees will also be working well into...
capitalandmain.com
As Eviction Notices Arrive, Reclaimers Brace for Last Christmas in El Sereno
It’s a quiet Friday afternoon in El Sereno, a working-class suburb in Northeast Los Angeles, as Martha Escudero sits over a laptop to play games with her two young daughters. This is the home they’ve known for the last two years, with a holiday wreath now on the front door and a cat named Simba wandering the carpet. But their time here may soon come to an end.
Track Santa’s Flight In Santa Clarita With NORAD
If you’re wondering where Santa will be on Christmas Eve, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is set to track his flight. This year, beginning at 1 a.m. Pacific Standard Time Saturday, NORAD will begin tracking Santa Claus’ Christmas Eve flight, and children can find his location through an online tracker or by calling ...
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space
Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Salad Restaurant Opens Location in Santa Monica
Santa Monica now has a new salad purveyor since MIXT has opened a new location at 401 Santa Monica Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant in Santa Monica is the chain’s third Southern California branch and 17th restaurant for MIXT in total. MIXT’s website already...
theregistrysocal.com
126,567 SQFT Office Property in Beverly Hills Receives $20MM Refinancing
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Ory Schwartz, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Los Angeles debt/equity team arranged the $20 million refinance of a 126,567 sq. ft. class A office property. Located at 8750 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills’ central business district, the property was originally built in 1991 and contains 417 parking spaces.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash in Santa Monica
The investigation was continuing today into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter.
Heading to the beach for the holiday weekend? Beware of 'king tides'
According to AccuWeather, abnormally high tides around 7 feet are expected Saturday morning and some tidal overflow is possible around the time of morning high tide.
scvnews.com
Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl. This contest was hosted in partnership between the William S. Hart Union High School District, Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and...
Comments / 0