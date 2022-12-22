It’s time to move on from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith had alligator-infested swamps, a hurricane and 400 background actors tested daily for COVID for new film “ Emancipation ,” about an escapee from slavery.

Will: “My co-stars and I needed emotional help. We had therapists, priests, spiritual advisers. People had a hard time with this on the set.

“I thought I was more prepared for it than I actually was. The verbal abuse, physical violence, called the ‘N-word’ a hundred times a day took its toll. I felt up to my neck in a swamp. But . . . I’ve grown.”

We can now forget his smacking Chris Rock .

Psychic Maryann Gaudioso about Year 2023:

“ Jen and Ben don’t last. They make maybe two years.

“ Sylvester Stallone finds new lady — but no marriage.

“ Kevin Costner makes a political run. What/where who knows. Maybe governor.

“ Hunter Biden . His future’s all bad. He has absolutely none.”

All right already with Xmas cards imprinted with a dog’s paw. Plus strangers who type long letters about their lives all year — because who cares. And shove adding your 6-year-old’s name because he/she doesn’t know who we are. Also — bless me, Father, for I have sinned — and won’t even open those crappy cheapo e-mail things.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Robert De Niro ’s earlier break-in was in the ’80s. Home was CPW’s old Mayflower Hotel. Everyone desperate to meet De Niro. One night a wannabe actor, jacked up on drugs, wanted him to finance a floating Actor’s Studio on the Hudson. Today, who knows, this nut job is probably working a slow boat up the river.

Arlene Kayatt , a columnist on the weekly Our Town, and I got helplessly caught in the scruff of thousands of bodies jamming Rock Center’s tree.

Couldn’t move. Couldn’t breathe. Couldn’t call anyone. Couldn’t find our car. Couldn’t cross a street. Pinioned. Terrified.

Eventually crossing 50th and Fifth, pushing east, the Empire Steak House took us in. Rescued us. Fed us. And I’m grateful. And dinner was delicious.

More holiday oddities. Joanna Molloy , former Daily News columnist, sent me a huge package. Eight T-shirts. All emblazoned with “Beware of Cindy,” “Endless Cindy,” “Angry Cindy.” Question is: Do what? Which? Thank her or smack her?

To rest my bones, phones, drones and computer, I’m taking off for the holiday — and I’ll leave Santa to muck up crosstown traffic — but no matter what my editor wishes, no matter how hard he negotiates to get me transplanted onto the Southern Iowa Gazette’s Sunday edition — I’ll be right back the first week of the year.

Safety and love and patriotism to you all.

Always in New York, kids, always in New York.