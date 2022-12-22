ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to Cottage Hospital

By Ryder Christ
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4lKV_0jqsAsfg00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office dropped off three large carts of toys at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning for kids at the hospital.

"I think this is one of the most important things this time of the season is for us in law enforcement to show that we care about the community and what better way is to come and bring gifts to children that unfortunately can't be home with their families, you know, during Christmas," said one worker dressed as Santa Claus dropping off toys.

The toys will go to kids in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units. Hospital staff say some of these kids can't go home for the holidays.

"Smiles, I mean, just to see the smile on the kid's face, to know that Santa came to see them is the most important thing," said the man dressed as Santa.

The toy drive was organized by the Worklife Committee in the Custody Division within the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office collected toys for about three weeks.

"I think our staff went above and beyond," said Veronica Romo from the custody division.

This is the first year the Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Cottage Hospital to do a toy drive.

The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to Cottage Hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvta.com

Public Help Requested In Search For Missing Ventura County Man

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man who is reported missing. 69-year-old Craig William Clark of Casitas Springs has not been seen or had any contact with his family since December 9th. Deputies say his family reported him missing on December 14th and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths

Despite this year's 21% increase in the number of kids involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates "Christmas Wishes" gift drive, every single child receive a personalized gift thanks to a broad group of local organizations and volunteers. The post Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol collects over 400 toys through ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol dropped off toys collected from their ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive. Over 400 toys were collected and will be available to local families in need through Unity Shoppe. “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but by helping those The post Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol collects over 400 toys through ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Assault Weapon/Narcotics Arrest of Prohibited Person - Held on $500,000 Bail

December 23, 2022 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reports an Oxnard area man was arrested for numerous firearms related charges while trespassing on a commercial agricultural property. The unincorporated areas of Oxnard have recently seen an increase in crimes related to commercial agricultural businesses ranging from burglary, vehicle thefts,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million

A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays

Over 800 gift bags filled with ramen, chocolate, shampoo, cookies, and other everyday necessities were donated and distributed by local religious groups in partnership with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit. The post Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

People Helping People sees record increase in Fulfill-A-Wish Program in Solvang

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) is sharing holiday cheer for its annual Fulfill-A-Wish program in Solvang. The program will benefit families in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys at the historic Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang.  The Fulfill-A-Wish Program assisted 130 families. Organizers say this is the The post People Helping People sees record increase in Fulfill-A-Wish Program in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.- People who favor a white Christmas are flocking to the Ventura County Fairgrounds to go snow tubing down a giant indoor snow hill. Crew members give them a push as they slide down the slope. Most of the participants go again and again. That's just one of the popular things to do during The post SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Camarillo man arrested for multiple felonies including possession of illegal firearms

Authorities on Wednesday announced that they had arrested a Camarillo man who was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, as well as what appeared to be materials to manufacture ghost guns. Robert John Wilson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 after Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled him over for an unknown reason near Pleasant Valley Road and the 101 Freeway. During their conversation, Wilson informed the deputies that there was a concealed firearm inside of his vehicle. He was arrested for several felonies, which included being under the influence in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm...
CAMARILLO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy