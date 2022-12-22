Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to Cottage Hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office dropped off three large carts of toys at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning for kids at the hospital.

"I think this is one of the most important things this time of the season is for us in law enforcement to show that we care about the community and what better way is to come and bring gifts to children that unfortunately can't be home with their families, you know, during Christmas," said one worker dressed as Santa Claus dropping off toys.

The toys will go to kids in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units. Hospital staff say some of these kids can't go home for the holidays.

"Smiles, I mean, just to see the smile on the kid's face, to know that Santa came to see them is the most important thing," said the man dressed as Santa.

The toy drive was organized by the Worklife Committee in the Custody Division within the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office collected toys for about three weeks.

"I think our staff went above and beyond," said Veronica Romo from the custody division.

This is the first year the Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Cottage Hospital to do a toy drive.

