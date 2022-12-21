Read full article on original website
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
(WOWK) — Just as the area settles in to deal with brutal cold air after the morning snow Friday, weather models now show that we can see snow coming back to the area in a few days. See the slide show below for an idea of what is coming. The snow will come from a […]
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Kentucky preps for winter storm
As the weather starts to calm down tonight, you may be wondering what the city of Cape will be doing to clean up now that the storm has settled. A Cape Girardeau kindergarten teacher finds a special way to honor one of her students, and help others at the same time.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
Watching More Snow and Brutal Cold
Good evening, folks. It’s Christmas Eve Eve and we are dealing with one of the worst winter weather days on record across our region. As we work into the big holiday weekend, we track more bitter cold and snow squalls. Oh, there’s another snowmaker coming Monday. Before we...
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold
Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
Winter Storm ALERT Continues
Good afternoon, everyone. A major winter storm/blizzard is working into the Ohio Valley today and is bringing some of the worst winter weather you are ever going to find here in Kentucky. Several inches of wind whipped snow will be accompanied by life-threatening cold and wind chills. The system seems...
Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide. As a winter storm races into Kentucky,...
Winter weather leads to power outages in Middle Tennessee
Major power outages are impacting much of the country, including thousands of people in Middle Tennessee, amid the winter weather. Winter weather leads to power outages in Middle Tennessee. Major power outages are impacting much of the country, including thousands of people in Middle Tennessee, amid the winter weather. Food...
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
Winter Storm Elliott UPDATE: Timing, Warnings, Helpful Links
Lots to go thru here as Winter Storm Elliott approaches:. Find your local LIVE radar, LIVE traffic maps and watches and warnings by clicking your county below:. And now timing: Looks Like we will start seeing rain around 5:00 with a quick changeover by 6:00 p.m. for most of Middle Tennessee.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) https://t.co/kzFmvtL4VI https://t.co/vEUYmXOp67. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
