Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia
ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages. The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared...
WEATHER UPDATE: Companies still working to restore power amid arctic blast
The long-anticipated arctic front blanketing much of the U.S. has arrived, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to North Georgia and triggering a wind chill warning in some metro Atlanta counties.
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
Atlanta opens a warming center for women and children due to extremely cold weather
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has opened a third warming center exclusively for women and children amid frigid weather. The third warming center opened Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Thomasville Recreation Center at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr. It will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27...
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
Metro Atlanta sees coldest morning in almost a decade
Metro Atlanta welcomed Christmas Eve with its coldest morning in nearly a decade on Saturday....
Atlanta residents prepare for a dangerously cold night, some without power
ATLANTA — The frigid temperatures and windy conditions are knocking down trees on power lines, causing power outages throughout the metro area. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited a community off Old Fairburn Road and Somerset Trail where residents say they had been without power since around 1:30 Friday morning. It wasn’t until Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. when power was finally restored to the area.
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
Water line problem worsened during cold weather, potentially costing Atlanta residents thousands
ATLANTA — An Atlanta neighborhood is concerned that the freezing temperatures will worsen a water line problem. Homeowner Relando Walters watched as the ice built around his front yard admist the frigid temperatures. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Hopefully, I get a Christmas gift,...
Oh, the weather outside is going to be frightful
North Georgia is making final preparations Thursday ahead of a Arctic cold front expected to usher in the coldest weather in nearly a decade and create perilous conditions on the roads.
As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air
The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of arctic blast
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of an arctic blast that will send temperatures below freezing for several days. The centers will open Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m., and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m.
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
(MARIETTA, Ga.) — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But WSB′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
How Georgians Are Preparing Their Homes For The 'Dangerous' Arctic Blast
Temperatures will be in the negative degrees this weekend.
DeKalb County opens warming centers due to cold weather
In anticipation for an upcoming cold snap, DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations from through Dec. 22 beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294.
Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas
Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!
