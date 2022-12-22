ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia

ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages. The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared...
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
Atlanta residents prepare for a dangerously cold night, some without power

ATLANTA — The frigid temperatures and windy conditions are knocking down trees on power lines, causing power outages throughout the metro area. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited a community off Old Fairburn Road and Somerset Trail where residents say they had been without power since around 1:30 Friday morning. It wasn’t until Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. when power was finally restored to the area.
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air

The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of arctic blast

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of an arctic blast that will send temperatures below freezing for several days. The centers will open Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m., and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m.
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
