Turnto10.com
Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence
(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
fallriverreporter.com
Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Sharon
(WJAR) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 27 in Sharon Monday night. The Sharon Police Department says officers responded around 8:43 p.m. to the area of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive for the crash. Traffic was detoured while police worked the scene. The department did...
Turnto10.com
Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
Turnto10.com
Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools
(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
Turnto10.com
Southwest Airlines' troubles impact travelers at TF Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A nightmare for customers flying Southwest Airlines continued Tuesday. More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours. At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, people waited in lines and on the phone for hours trying to reschedule or get a refund for their canceled flights.
darientimes.com
Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam
HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
ABC6.com
Fire crews put out Cranston house fire
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
Turnto10.com
Travelers stranded after Southwest cancels over 2,800 flights
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday was a nightmare holiday travel day for many flying with Southwest Airlines from T.F. Green International Airport. Almost all Southwest flights on Monday were cancelled -- a company spokesperson blaming the mess on the recent storms. Some people told NBC 10 they waited in...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community
A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
theweektoday.com
Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash
DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bristol County District...
Turnto10.com
Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash
(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home
(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
Turnto10.com
Providence Public Safety Commissioner Paré, Chief Clements won't continue under Smiley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré have decided not to continue in their roles under the incoming Brett Smiley administration, according to a release Tuesday from the mayor-elect's office. Smiley, who will be sworn-in next week, was not available...
StormBeat: Thousands without power, some roads closed
Thousands of Southern New Englanders are without power as a strong storm moves across the region.
