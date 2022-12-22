ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence

(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
DOUGLAS, MA
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to Providence rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Sharon

(WJAR) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 27 in Sharon Monday night. The Sharon Police Department says officers responded around 8:43 p.m. to the area of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive for the crash. Traffic was detoured while police worked the scene. The department did...
SHARON, MA
Turnto10.com

Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools

(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Southwest Airlines' troubles impact travelers at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A nightmare for customers flying Southwest Airlines continued Tuesday. More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours. At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, people waited in lines and on the phone for hours trying to reschedule or get a refund for their canceled flights.
WARWICK, RI
darientimes.com

Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam

HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
HADDAM, CT
ABC6.com

Fire crews put out Cranston house fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Travelers stranded after Southwest cancels over 2,800 flights

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday was a nightmare holiday travel day for many flying with Southwest Airlines from T.F. Green International Airport. Almost all Southwest flights on Monday were cancelled -- a company spokesperson blaming the mess on the recent storms. Some people told NBC 10 they waited in...
WARWICK, RI
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash

DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bristol County District...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash

(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
ACUSHNET, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home

(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
RICHMOND, RI
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI

