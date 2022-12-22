A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO