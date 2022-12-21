ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Refugee mother looking to give children Christmas gifts

By Allysha Dunnigan
 3 days ago

Navigating a new country while looking for a job can be tough. Doing that while caring for three young children is even more difficult.

This refugee mother hasn’t been in the country for long and is struggling to find a job to support her 9-year-old son and 4- and 1-year-old daughters.

Caring for three young children —the youngest of whom gets sick often — has created some difficulties while job hunting, and this mother is hoping to give her kids gifts for Christmas.

“Please help me grant my children’s wishes with a few presents under the tree,” this mother said. “Merry Christmas.”

Now in its 56th year, the Item Santa fund helps to make Christmas brighter for those in need. To donate, clip the coupon in The Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, 85 Exchange St., Lynn, MA 01901.

You can also donate online through the Salvation Army at itemsanta.org.

Every cent raised by the Item Santa fund goes directly to families in need of toys, shoes, clothes and food.

While The Item acts as the drive’s principal fundraiser, the Salvation Army handles the requests by people in the community for toys, clothing and other necessities. The Salvation Army also procures the toys and organizes their distribution. All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2023, along with a brief message from each donor, if desired.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to the Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.

