Phillips County, AR

actionnews5.com

City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis is under a state of emergency amid freezing temperatures. The declaration was made by Mayor Jim Strickland on Friday afternoon. The duration of the state emergency is limited to seven days and may extend if needed, in seven-day increments. The city says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Local medical experts say deadly conditions could follow arctic blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Deep Freeze of 2022 continues with its grip firmly on Memphis and the Mid-South. The Arctic blast along with extreme wind chill is raising a concern a lot of Mid-Southerners usually don’t think about–hypothermia, which is when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat. Jessie Fennie believes he’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two dead after shooting in Airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Thursday near the Airport area in southwest Memphis. Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims on the 2700 block of McMurray St. and they both were pronounced dead on the scene. MPD is actively investigating. There is no suspect information available […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions

BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
BYHALIA, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
MARION, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MEMPHIS, TN

