MLGW issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Southeast and North Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Southeast Shelby County and North Shelby County. Multiple water lines have broken due to the freezing temperatures and that has caused low pressure issues, according to MLGW. MLGW has asked...
Memphis mayor issues state of emergency due to severe winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a state of emergency for the city as severe winter weather grips the area. Temperatures are hovering in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Part of the mayor’s declaration describes conditions in the Mid-South, including the freezing rain, sleet...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
Over 20K MLGW customers without power as winter weather sweeps through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of customers remain without power Friday morning as a winter storm moves through the Mid-South, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Just after noon, 20,142 customers remain without power. At 10 a.m., just over 9,000 customers were without power, primarily in areas of Cordova,...
Big River Crossing bridge closes due to winter storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Big River Crossing bridge closed Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. due to the severe winter storms. Temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing with ice and possible snow accumulation. Officials said the bridge will be completely closed to pedestrians and bikers. The bridge will...
Local medical experts say deadly conditions could follow arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Deep Freeze of 2022 continues with its grip firmly on Memphis and the Mid-South. The Arctic blast along with extreme wind chill is raising a concern a lot of Mid-Southerners usually don’t think about–hypothermia, which is when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat. Jessie Fennie believes he’s […]
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
MLGW reissues rolling blackout order, asks customers to conserve energy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) said Friday evening that it was preparing to reissue another rolling blackout order as extreme cold weather continue to “cause a critical power supply situation and low-water pressure.”. The order was set to start as early as 6 p.m....
Icy roads cause 6-car pileup involving Memphis Police car and ambulance on Austin Peay Highway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A six-car pileup involving a Memphis Police squad car and a private ambulance cause police to shut down the southbound lanes of Austin Peay Highway near the I-40 interchange in Memphis Friday morning. At 8:32 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the 6-car accident, caused by icy...
Le Bonheur fires nurses who mocked children with gunshot wounds on TikTok
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two pediatric nurses at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis who posted a TikTok mocking children with gunshot wounds have been fired, the hospital said in a statement to ABC24 Friday. The TikTok, reposted by user nurse_nya, showed two nurses telling the story of a child...
Two dead after shooting in Airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Thursday near the Airport area in southwest Memphis. Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims on the 2700 block of McMurray St. and they both were pronounced dead on the scene. MPD is actively investigating. There is no suspect information available […]
Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions
BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
