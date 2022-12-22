ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

You get one 2023 Seattle sports wish under the tree. What is it?

SEATTLE — Let's start with the obvious. If we made this choice about our beloved Sonics coming back, we all know how the poll would go, right? Same for a Mariners World Series, a Seahawks Super Bowl, etc. And if there's no surprise, then we're most certainly not talking...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Two Seattle men injured following altercation involving baseball bat, pickaxe

SEATTLE, Wash. — On Thursday, two men were injured in an attack involving a baseball bat and pickaxe at a Yesler Terrace apartment building. A 24-year-old man was leaving his apartment around 4:30 p.m. when another tenant, a 45-year-old man, bumped into him and accused the 24-year-old of talking negatively about his family member.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Residents navigate icy Seattle streets, prepare for more frigid conditions

SEATTLE — Many side streets in north Seattle, and other areas remain iced-over and treacherous Thursday afternoon. More icy conditions are expected in the region overnight through Friday morning. Residents were doing what they can to prepare for the next weather event, but getting around Seattle Thursday was proving...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following hours-long closure

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Both lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday morning because of multiple crashes and blocking vehicles. At least one of the crashes involved several semi-trucks. Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours at milepost 34 near North Bend Thursday morning before reopening...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Utility crews preparing for expected ice event

SEATTLE, Wash. — Utility crews were out Thursday restoring power to thousands of customers in western Washington ahead of bitter cold and freezing rain. KOMO News caught up with a crew working near Ravensdale in east King County. The flagger told KOMO that they fixed this outage once, but minutes later, received a call back into howling winds after a tree took the power out again. KOMO checked the wind child at that moment - just 6 degrees.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Transit services suspended or delayed Friday due to ice, road conditions

SEATTLE — Transit service across the Puget Sound region was delayed or suspended Friday due to ice and unsafe road conditions. King County Metro said all service is temporarily suspended Friday due to “treacherous, icy road conditions.”. Metro said in a 2 p.m. update that bus service was...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County

SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after ramming stolen van through SODO business' fence

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 40-year-old man after he reportedly drove a stolen van through a business' fence in SODO. Officers saw the reported stolen van parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Seattle police said they tried to talk to the driver but he drove off, ramming through the chain link fence of a business and then backing into one of the officer's patrol cars.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle mother, boyfriend pled not-guilty in 4-year-old's death

SEATTLE — A Queen Anne couple was charged with murder Thursday in connection to the killing of a 4-year-old boy. The boy's mother, Cynthia Enyeart, and her boyfriend, Junior Asghedom, both pled not guilty before a King County judge. Police said the boy was found dead at an apartment...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Thurston county crews preparing roads ahead of expected ice event, freezing rain

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency crews in Thurston County have been getting ready for the upcoming severe weather. Olympia Fire Department officials said they have brought in extra staff members to respond to anticipated problems. Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Bossard said they expect there will be some car accidents, and there is a potential for downed power lines.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times

SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Nearly 40 cars stolen in Pierce County in single day amid rising auto thefts

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Thirty-nine cars were stolen in Pierce County Wednesday, 20 of which were either Kia or Hyundai models, according to officials. Car theft is up 96% across Pierce County amid sheriff's department short staffing, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority of investigating violent crimes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

