KOMO News
You get one 2023 Seattle sports wish under the tree. What is it?
SEATTLE — Let's start with the obvious. If we made this choice about our beloved Sonics coming back, we all know how the poll would go, right? Same for a Mariners World Series, a Seahawks Super Bowl, etc. And if there's no surprise, then we're most certainly not talking...
KOMO News
Two Seattle men injured following altercation involving baseball bat, pickaxe
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Thursday, two men were injured in an attack involving a baseball bat and pickaxe at a Yesler Terrace apartment building. A 24-year-old man was leaving his apartment around 4:30 p.m. when another tenant, a 45-year-old man, bumped into him and accused the 24-year-old of talking negatively about his family member.
KOMO News
Spread holiday cheer to Washington's foster youth through unique shopping experience
SEATTLE — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for kids in foster care. A Seattle-based organization is trying to make their season brighter with a unique shopping experience just for them. Children, youth and young adults who have experienced foster care and their caregivers can shop...
KOMO News
Video shows scary moment person almost run over by sliding car on icy Seattle street
SEATTLE — A rare ice storm swept through western Washington overnight creating dangerous driving conditions across the region. KOMO News saw many people Friday morning slipping and sliding on the roads, but also sidewalks. Our viewers have also been sending us footage of the dangerous conditions they're seeing in their neighborhoods.
KOMO News
Residents navigate icy Seattle streets, prepare for more frigid conditions
SEATTLE — Many side streets in north Seattle, and other areas remain iced-over and treacherous Thursday afternoon. More icy conditions are expected in the region overnight through Friday morning. Residents were doing what they can to prepare for the next weather event, but getting around Seattle Thursday was proving...
KOMO News
Snoqualmie family's house damaged, cat missing after trees fall in ice storm
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A family is left with a broken home and a missing cat after trees fell on their house during the ice storm that swept across western Washington early Friday morning. Trees fell on the family's Snoqualmie home around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to a friend of...
KOMO News
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following hours-long closure
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Both lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday morning because of multiple crashes and blocking vehicles. At least one of the crashes involved several semi-trucks. Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours at milepost 34 near North Bend Thursday morning before reopening...
KOMO News
Utility crews preparing for expected ice event
SEATTLE, Wash. — Utility crews were out Thursday restoring power to thousands of customers in western Washington ahead of bitter cold and freezing rain. KOMO News caught up with a crew working near Ravensdale in east King County. The flagger told KOMO that they fixed this outage once, but minutes later, received a call back into howling winds after a tree took the power out again. KOMO checked the wind child at that moment - just 6 degrees.
KOMO News
Transit services suspended or delayed Friday due to ice, road conditions
SEATTLE — Transit service across the Puget Sound region was delayed or suspended Friday due to ice and unsafe road conditions. King County Metro said all service is temporarily suspended Friday due to “treacherous, icy road conditions.”. Metro said in a 2 p.m. update that bus service was...
KOMO News
Water main break on I-5 overpass in downtown Seattle impacts northbound traffic
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utility (SPU) crews responded to a water main break on the Olive Way overpass of I-5 in downtown Seattle Thursday morning. SPU crews blocked the northbound lanes of I-5 at Olive Way while they made repairs. All lanes reopened just after noon Thursday. SPU, as...
KOMO News
Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County
SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
KOMO News
Flights resume at Sea-Tac airport after ice storm prompted hundreds of cancellations
SEATTLE — Thousands of airline passengers are scrambling to rebook flights after an ice storm forced the closure of all runways for a time Friday morning at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac). Sea-Tac crews have since been able to open two runways, but the earlier closure had already prompted...
KOMO News
Man arrested after ramming stolen van through SODO business' fence
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 40-year-old man after he reportedly drove a stolen van through a business' fence in SODO. Officers saw the reported stolen van parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Seattle police said they tried to talk to the driver but he drove off, ramming through the chain link fence of a business and then backing into one of the officer's patrol cars.
KOMO News
Dozens of King County Metro routes canceled Friday ahead of freezing rain
King County Metro announced they will be activating their Emergency Snow Network (ESN) Friday drastically reducing the number of routes running in the county. While many buses have been running on snow routes since Tuesday morning, only 65 routes will run as part of the ENS. Metro said bus routes...
KOMO News
Seattle mother, boyfriend pled not-guilty in 4-year-old's death
SEATTLE — A Queen Anne couple was charged with murder Thursday in connection to the killing of a 4-year-old boy. The boy's mother, Cynthia Enyeart, and her boyfriend, Junior Asghedom, both pled not guilty before a King County judge. Police said the boy was found dead at an apartment...
KOMO News
Thurston county crews preparing roads ahead of expected ice event, freezing rain
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency crews in Thurston County have been getting ready for the upcoming severe weather. Olympia Fire Department officials said they have brought in extra staff members to respond to anticipated problems. Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Bossard said they expect there will be some car accidents, and there is a potential for downed power lines.
KOMO News
'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times
SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
KOMO News
Nearly 40 cars stolen in Pierce County in single day amid rising auto thefts
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Thirty-nine cars were stolen in Pierce County Wednesday, 20 of which were either Kia or Hyundai models, according to officials. Car theft is up 96% across Pierce County amid sheriff's department short staffing, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority of investigating violent crimes.
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 clean up damage, wait on power restoration after severe weather
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Residents in Gold Bar and nearby communities along Highway 2 are dealing with a mess from the severe weather: trees down, powerlines down, and ice on the roads. “We’re sitting in the house hearing trees snap and fall, not knowing where they’re going to go,”...
