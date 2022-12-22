SEATTLE, Wash. — Utility crews were out Thursday restoring power to thousands of customers in western Washington ahead of bitter cold and freezing rain. KOMO News caught up with a crew working near Ravensdale in east King County. The flagger told KOMO that they fixed this outage once, but minutes later, received a call back into howling winds after a tree took the power out again. KOMO checked the wind child at that moment - just 6 degrees.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO