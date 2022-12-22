Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
South Range basketball coach placed on administrative leave
The South Range boys basketball coach Will Klucinec has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's superintendent Bethany Carlson and the Board of Education president, Brian Bagwell. One basketball game this week was postponed, but no official reason has been given for the leave. Klucinec has been the...
Local restaurateur passes away at 62
He was born Richard Alberini, Jr. but everyone called him Chookie.
27 First News
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
27 First News
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
27 First News
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown
A portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked Thursday afternoon, but it has since reopened.
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Air Reserve selected as preferred location for new C-130Js
The Youngstown Air Reserve Station has been selected as the preferred location to replace its eight C-130Hs with eight C-130Js out of the four locations being considered. Youngstown ARS was selected to host this mission after a site survey was conducted that assessed the location based on factors related to the mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations, and cost.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 23rd
Vindicator file photo / December 22, 1986 | The Mahoning Valley Camp Fire Council announced the top sellers in its annual candy sale 36 years ago. They were, from left, Jesse J. Retort, 5, of Lowellville; Christy Vogelberger, 10, of Poland and Jason Wilson, 5, of Lowellville. December 23. 1997:...
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
Woman wanted in Akron murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.
WFMJ.com
Richard 'Chook' Alberini passes away Friday
A restaurateur, who was a household name in the Valley has passed away on Friday. Tributes have been pouring out for Richard "Chook" Alberini, the owner of Alberini's Restaurant in Niles, which operated for 56 years before closing in March of 2013. Since then, Alberini has remained a well-known and...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
Stray bullet flies through Youngstown home
The woman's little brother said a bullet went through his wall.
Semi rolls over near railroad tracks in Trumbull County
Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 87 North just west of Barclay Road in Gustavus Township shortly before 8:30 a.m.
