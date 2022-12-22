Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ministries, businesses begin weekend effort to warm up, feed the homeless
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold Christmas can carry a heavy burden for those without loved ones or a place to call home. That's the case for many spending the nights in shelters or on the streets along the Grand Strand. Because of the cold and the weather...
Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles draws thousands annually
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles has become a holiday staple in the Grand Strand, selling out quickly. It’s also the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The idea for the festival started more than two decades ago. “Nights of the Thousand Candles actually started 23 years ago with […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
WMBF
Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding. They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals. Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and...
Carolina Country Music Fest announces 2 new artists coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick are joining the Carolina County Music Fest lineup in 2023, according to the CCMF Facebook page. CCMF will be held June 8-11 next summer at the old Pavilion area in Myrtle Beach. Zimmerman is best known for his hit “Rock and A Hard Place” while […]
WMBF
Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
wpde.com
Robeson County company brings Christmas cheer to children
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Campbell Soup in the Maxton area of Robeson County delivered 60 bikes to the two streams Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club, according to a news release. This Boys & Girls Club is in the Prospect community, which is just a few miles away...
wpde.com
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
4 housing units sustain damage in Friday night fire near Briarcliffe Acres
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-unit fire Friday night in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. on the 10000 block of North Kings Highway near Briarcliffe Acres, HCFR said. Four housing units sustained fire and smoke damage. Second and third alarms were sent […]
wpde.com
Tips to surviving a cold Carolina Christmas; how residents are prepping
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As that cold weather moves in, we know many of you probably plan on using space heaters and fireplaces to warm your house this weekend. Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Marshal Christian Sliker said nearly 500 people die every year because of heating fires gone wrong.
$26K raised to help Florence restaurant damaged by kitchen fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire. A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse. A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s […]
Mother-daughter TikTok duo from Myrtle Beach area looks to inspire in first book
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mother-daughter TikTok duo from the Myrtle Beach area will be releasing their first book in January. The book is called “I’m Going to Have a Good Day,” which hopes to continue their mission of teaching kids how to love themselves. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the […]
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
Georgetown Police investigating Christmas Eve drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street and Alex Alford Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to a shots fired incident. It was determined to be a drive-by shooting incident. GPD […]
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
wpde.com
14 things to keep in mind during extra cold weekend in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters want residents to be alert and prepared as the cold weather moves in this weekend. They recommend everyone test their smoke alarms in each sleeping area, hallway and living room. Make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working; especially if you...
Tree, powerlines down on roadway near Conway, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said. Utility crews will be working in the area. Drivers […]
wpde.com
Pups ease the stress of holiday travel at the Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Orio is hard at work bringing joy to holiday travelers. She is the first of eight therapy dogs hired for the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s P.E.T.S. Program, which stands for Pups Easing Travel Stress. "We are just helping everybody ease a little stress,...
wpde.com
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
wpde.com
Counselor shares tips for people grieving a loved one this holiday season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are a time to be spent with the ones you love, however that's always the case for many people -- especially after losing the one they are missing. Sandy Quast with Coastal Haven Counseling said that the grieving process is different for...
