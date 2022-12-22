ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County company brings Christmas cheer to children

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Campbell Soup in the Maxton area of Robeson County delivered 60 bikes to the two streams Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club, according to a news release. This Boys & Girls Club is in the Prospect community, which is just a few miles away...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

$26K raised to help Florence restaurant damaged by kitchen fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire. A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse. A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown Police investigating Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street and Alex Alford Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to a shots fired incident. It was determined to be a drive-by shooting incident. GPD […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

14 things to keep in mind during extra cold weekend in the Carolinas

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters want residents to be alert and prepared as the cold weather moves in this weekend. They recommend everyone test their smoke alarms in each sleeping area, hallway and living room. Make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working; especially if you...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Tree, powerlines down on roadway near Conway, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said. Utility crews will be working in the area. Drivers […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC

