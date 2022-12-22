ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities this holiday season, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been looking over data to determine which roadways should get the most holiday patrols. “Crashes cause subsequent crashes, so that’s why we have that increased presence, and we’ve seen a...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert

State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cold Weather Hits Alabama Hard

Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Pike Road holiday light show but with a twist

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Clark Griswold may have had the most impressive holiday light show ever, but did he have his own radio station to go with it? I think not. For that, you’ll have to head out to the Woodland Creek neighborhood in Pike Road and stop by Wayne Barron’s place.
PIKE ROAD, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm

The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts

Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy