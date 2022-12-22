ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Sharkb8ed
5d ago

Something isn’t right with this story. (An ongoing problem with the media these days ) So she overpaid her rent and was told she was due a credit. How or why would a argument break out over a credit … secondly who over pays their rent ? Thirdly , how would the management know they were both students? And finally. If you break the rules…. According to this article they broke the rules …. You pay the consequences of which I’m assuming they were made aware of when she signed on the dotted line

Leo Jankowski
5d ago

So the son and mom are both students and living together Umm. One get a job for a semester while the other goes to school and then switch??

Frank X
4d ago

Emilia when life is so controlled in a right to work state, and a right to live state, and there are so many places like this in America. hmm even if you were not a student, if they want you evicted, something would be created or the prettiest thing would have gotten you evicted ie. she looked at my dog the wrong way and my canine felt uncomfortable and sexually harassed. Ridiculous I know but this is Satan's time now, I'm sorry.

RENO, NV

