Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO