abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
WGAL
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster County. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The coroner has been called to the crash.
WGAL
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
abc27.com
Dauphin County inmate dead on Christmas Eve, investigation ongoing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is taking place after a 63-year-old inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died early Christmas Eve morning. According to a release from Dauphin County, Richard A. Carter had a medical emergency shortly after midnight on Dec. 24. His medical emergency prompted prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment. This treatment included CPR and an AED.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
One person dies in Northumberland County fire
DEWART, Pa. — One person died after flames broke out at a home in Northumberland County. The fire started around 11:45 a.m. Friday in a house on Turbot Avenue in the village of Dewart in Delaware Township. Bitter cold and freezing conditions made fighting the flames hard for first...
Pa. man dies in crash that sent his vehicle into a house: police
The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
local21news.com
Roof fire engulfs home and displaces family in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One family is left without a home after officials say a roof fire had destroyed their home. According to Lower Swatara Fire Department, crews were at the scene on Saturday at around 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of River Rd. Londonderry Fire Company,...
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
WGAL
Man killed in collision with septic tanker truck in York County identified
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash earlier this week. Jacob Bertazon, 23, of White Hall, Maryland, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash in Hopewell Township. The two-vehicle crash happed around 2:30 p.m. on Barrens...
WGAL
Pickup truck crashes into building in Arendtsville, Adams County
ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a building early Friday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street in Arendtsville. A viewer shared a picture from the scene that showed extensive damage to the vehicle and building. You...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire
Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
WGAL
Man dies at Dauphin County prison
Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
WGAL
Propane leak causes explosion, house fire in Lancaster County, injuring three people
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A propane leak caused an explosion that sparked a house fire early Friday morning in Lancaster County. The fire happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. Weaverland Valley Fire Department Chief Alan...
Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
abc27.com
Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
