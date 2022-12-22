ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County inmate dead on Christmas Eve, investigation ongoing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is taking place after a 63-year-old inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died early Christmas Eve morning. According to a release from Dauphin County, Richard A. Carter had a medical emergency shortly after midnight on Dec. 24. His medical emergency prompted prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment. This treatment included CPR and an AED.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Dauphin County

PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire

Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies at Dauphin County prison

Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

