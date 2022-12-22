Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town
Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
sierranewsonline.com
Celebration of Life for Gregory Dale Foster
Greg was born on February 4th, 1949, in Carmel, CA, to Garland and Grace Foster. Greg passed away December 18th, 2022, at the age of 73. Greg is survived by his wife Debbie Foster; son Cody and daughter Heather; stepson Michael and stepdaughter Michelle; grandchild Brody; step-grandchildren Deanna and Alex; brother Gary and his wife Miriam and family.
mercedcountytimes.com
Elite real estate group hosts grand opening
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Realty Group hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8. The office is located at 2985 G Street in Merced — a prime spot in central Merced. The remodeling work started back in March, and staff members set up shop in November. Realtor Scott Oliver, who manages the new location, noted that it was finally time to celebrate and officially bring attention to the realty group’s operations in the community.
GV Wire
What’s in Store for Fresno Weather on Christmas Day?
It’s hard to imagine better weather for Christmas Day than what’s in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. If there’s any wind, it won’t be more than 5 mph. Until then,...
KTVU FOX 2
'Weed Nuns' of California are devoted to cannabis but they're not 'ditzy stoner nuns'
MERCED, Calif. - Some nuns living in a remote area near Yosemite National Park are making a name for themselves around the world due to their devotion to cannabis. The self-proclaimed "Sisters of the Valley" are often called "The Weed Nuns." They are a group of feminist healers who grow,...
sierranewsonline.com
MCC to Hold Extreme Registration for Spring Semester
MADERA — Madera Community College will be holding in-person and virtual Extreme Registration on Tuesday, January 3rd, and Wednesday, January 4th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please call 559-675-4839. You may also contact them via e-mail at outreach@maderacollege.edu. To get started, please click here. For...
Madera Community Hospital filing for bankruptcy, closing in early January, sources confirm
Madera Community Hospital is set to close in January due to financial issues, sources and employees tell Action News.
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
sierranewsonline.com
One-Way Traffic Control on State Route 140
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform one-way traffic control on State Route 140 at various points from the Merced County line to the east of Trower Road for highway construction beginning Wednesday, December 28, through Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
CHP: 1 dead, 7 injured including 4 children in Fresno County Crash
Fresno County, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman was killed, and three adults, four children sustained injuries ranging from major to critical after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say that at about 10:00 a.m. the CHP responded to a major injury collision on Jefferson […]
2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd and Avenue 9. According to CHP officials, the driver of a Honda Civic was going east on Avenue […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
Local QB Jayden Mandal signs with Fresno State in 'dream come true'
Three-Star Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan High School quarterback Jayden Mandal discusses his future with the hometown Fresno State Bulldogs, learning from outgoing starter Jake Haener, and traveling to the Bulldogs' LA Bowl win over Waï¿½
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
sierranewsonline.com
Madera County District 5 Supervisor Says Farewell
NORTH FORK — It’s hard to believe on December 20, 2022, Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler chaired his last board of supervisor meeting. Supervisor Wheeler contributed to the Board of Supervisors meeting with the same enthusiasm as he did his first meeting in 2007, and every meeting in between. Despite Tom’s health struggles, Supervisor Wheeler once again worked collaboratively with the other supervisors to support county policy, promote property rights, and offered common-sense solutions.
