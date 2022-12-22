Players can earn two free cosmetics in Overwatch 2 up until Jan. 4, 2023. Here's what you need to know. Blizzard loves to keep things festive, especially in Overwatch 2. We've already seen the Gingerbread Bastion skin up for grabs for a single Overwatch Coin, making it a pretty unmissable deal. But, to go one step further, players can get some additional free cosmetics to kit out their Heroes this season.

