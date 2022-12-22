Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect
Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
Man arrested after filing false report about being tied up, burned, carjacked, deputies say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After investigating a report about a man zip-tied, doused in gasoline and burned in a carjacking, deputies say it never happened. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the original report was made on Dec. 7, just before 11 p.m. by 33-year-old Aurelio Guzman-Hernandez in Yuba City.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
Sheriff: Sacramento County standoff suspect arrested after allegedly firing shot at deputy
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot at a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy during a short standoff on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says, a little after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue in unincorporated south Sacramento County to investigate a 911 call where someone reported that their son was shooting. More calls soon came in that the suspect, Juan Martinez, had allegedly shot at a neighbor's home. He also allegedly fired some shots into air. Deputies arrived and found that Martinez was inside a home by himself. Martinez then allegedly fired at shot out a rear window at a home at a deputy after he was asked to come out and surrender. A short standoff ensued. The sheriff's office says Martinez was eventually taken into custody by a K9. Martinez is now under arrest and is facing numerous felonies; he's being held on $100,000 bail.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
KCRA.com
Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's estranged husband extradited
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s estranged husband has been extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Thomas O’Donnell left Sacramento Thursday. He’s scheduled...
Man hit, killed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A man was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova near Highway 50, Friday. The fatal crash happened on the westbound 50 onramp from Sunrise Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on scene and cooperating with officials, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Trespassing, brandishing imitation firearm, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 5. Colten Dean Watkins, 29, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of...
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
CHP officer hit by suspected drunken driver returns home 2 months after crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a California Highway Patrol Officer who was left in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunken driver returned home. Officer Aaron Weikert was hit by the suspected drunken driver in October while investigating a deadly crash. According to a post from the CHP South Sacramento, Officer Weikert […]
Man dies after being found unresponsive on Vacaville street; no foul play suspected
VACAVILLE – Authorities say they do not suspect foul play after a man was found dead in Vacaville late Friday morning. Vacaville police say an officer on routine patrol along the 700 block of E. Monte Vista Avenue encountered an unresponsive person near Markham Avenue. Life-saving efforts were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected, police say, but an investigation is ongoing. The name of the man has not been released at this point.
CBS News
Sacramento County Superior Court is looking for grand jurors
If you live in Sacramento County and have a desire to hold the powerful accountable, you can apply at the Sacramento County court website. The deadline is Dec. 30.
goldcountrymedia.com
Kenneth Glotzbach's sentencing set for January
Former city of Roseville wastewater employee Kenneth Glotzbach’s sentencing for misusing public funds has been continued to next year, according to Placer County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Stephanie Herrera. Glotzbach’s original sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, continued to Dec.16 and continued again to Jan. 23 at 1:30...
