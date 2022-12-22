ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA



Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect

Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.  According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Sacramento County standoff suspect arrested after allegedly firing shot at deputy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot at a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy during a short standoff on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says, a little after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue in unincorporated south Sacramento County to investigate a 911 call where someone reported that their son was shooting. More calls soon came in that the suspect, Juan Martinez, had allegedly shot at a neighbor's home. He also allegedly fired some shots into air. Deputies arrived and found that Martinez was inside a home by himself. Martinez then allegedly fired at shot out a rear window at a home at a deputy after he was asked to come out and surrender. A short standoff ensued. The sheriff's office says Martinez was eventually taken into custody by a K9. Martinez is now under arrest and is facing numerous felonies; he's being held on $100,000 bail. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hit, killed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A man was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova near Highway 50, Friday. The fatal crash happened on the westbound 50 onramp from Sunrise Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on scene and cooperating with officials, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dies after being found unresponsive on Vacaville street; no foul play suspected

VACAVILLE – Authorities say they do not suspect foul play after a man was found dead in Vacaville late Friday morning. Vacaville police say an officer on routine patrol along the 700 block of E. Monte Vista Avenue encountered an unresponsive person near Markham Avenue. Life-saving efforts were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected, police say, but an investigation is ongoing. The name of the man has not been released at this point. 
VACAVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kenneth Glotzbach's sentencing set for January

Former city of Roseville wastewater employee Kenneth Glotzbach’s sentencing for misusing public funds has been continued to next year, according to Placer County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Stephanie Herrera. Glotzbach’s original sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, continued to Dec.16 and continued again to Jan. 23 at 1:30...
ROSEVILLE, CA
