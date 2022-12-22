ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

APP STATE PICKS UP TRANSFER LINEMAN COMMITMENT

Appalachian State closed out early-signing week with a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Jack Murphy, formerly of Sun Belt Conference rival Marshall. Murphy signed with Marshall in 2020 after a post-graduate season at Fork Union (VA) Military Academy. Murphy spent this season as a reserve for Marshall’s veteran offensive line, playing in one game as a redshirt freshman.
BOONE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln High School home to Regional Teacher of the Year

DENVER – East Lincoln High School English teacher Rachel Frye recently became the first Lincoln County Schools educator to be recognized as the Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Teacher of the Year for the southwest region. Frye, who was named Lincoln County Schools Teacher of the Year in May, is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings

Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
DENVER, NC
focusnewspaper.com

GHCCM’s New Administrative Director, Hickory Native Molly Sain, Aligns With Core Mission

Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has selected Hickory native Molly Sain as its new Administrative Director of Health and Client Services. This position has special significance for Sain, who began volunteering for GHCCM in 2008 after wanting a way to make a difference in peoples’ lives. Encouraged to apply by her mother, Susie Tolbert, who was a longtime GHCCM employee, Sain began working in the ministry’s health clinic as an employee in 2016. The two worked alongside one another until earlier this year, when her mother passed away unexpectedly.
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
WILKESBORO, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Commissioners differ on rezonings, pass hunting restrictions

LINCOLNTON – Two Denver-area rezoning requests were denied, with a third escaping the same fate by one vote, at the final Lincoln County Board of Commissioners final meeting of the year. Rezonings. The lone approval was granted to Brian Lloyd, who plans to construct a 10,000-square-foot commercial building and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show

DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
DENVER, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Water offers tips to protect your pipes during deep freeze

As our region prepares for a strong blast of freezing weather, Iredell Water reminds everyone how to prepare their homes to prevent their pipes from freezing. Temperatures are predicted to be well below freezing. Frozen water expands, putting tremendous stress on the metal or plastic pipes. Usually, the pipes that freeze are exposed to the cold, like outdoor hose bibs or pipes in unheated, interior areas like garages or kitchen cabinets.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy