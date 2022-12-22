Read full article on original website
247Sports
APP STATE PICKS UP TRANSFER LINEMAN COMMITMENT
Appalachian State closed out early-signing week with a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Jack Murphy, formerly of Sun Belt Conference rival Marshall. Murphy signed with Marshall in 2020 after a post-graduate season at Fork Union (VA) Military Academy. Murphy spent this season as a reserve for Marshall’s veteran offensive line, playing in one game as a redshirt freshman.
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln High School home to Regional Teacher of the Year
DENVER – East Lincoln High School English teacher Rachel Frye recently became the first Lincoln County Schools educator to be recognized as the Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Teacher of the Year for the southwest region. Frye, who was named Lincoln County Schools Teacher of the Year in May, is...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
lakenormanpublications.com
Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings
Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
focusnewspaper.com
GHCCM’s New Administrative Director, Hickory Native Molly Sain, Aligns With Core Mission
Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has selected Hickory native Molly Sain as its new Administrative Director of Health and Client Services. This position has special significance for Sain, who began volunteering for GHCCM in 2008 after wanting a way to make a difference in peoples’ lives. Encouraged to apply by her mother, Susie Tolbert, who was a longtime GHCCM employee, Sain began working in the ministry’s health clinic as an employee in 2016. The two worked alongside one another until earlier this year, when her mother passed away unexpectedly.
Minus 6 degrees: Snow, cold, bitter winds close some WNC mountains to visitors
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain will be closed to visitors on Friday after monitors at the top measured a wind chill of -40 degrees. The air temperature on the mountain was also below zero. On Christmas Eve, weather permitting, Grandfather Mountain will open from 9 a.m. to 4...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
wraltechwire.com
Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
lakenormanpublications.com
Commissioners differ on rezonings, pass hunting restrictions
LINCOLNTON – Two Denver-area rezoning requests were denied, with a third escaping the same fate by one vote, at the final Lincoln County Board of Commissioners final meeting of the year. Rezonings. The lone approval was granted to Brian Lloyd, who plans to construct a 10,000-square-foot commercial building and...
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
800 fentanyl pills found at North Carolina house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
qcnews.com
Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Water offers tips to protect your pipes during deep freeze
As our region prepares for a strong blast of freezing weather, Iredell Water reminds everyone how to prepare their homes to prevent their pipes from freezing. Temperatures are predicted to be well below freezing. Frozen water expands, putting tremendous stress on the metal or plastic pipes. Usually, the pipes that freeze are exposed to the cold, like outdoor hose bibs or pipes in unheated, interior areas like garages or kitchen cabinets.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
