ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
BoardingArea

Security Risk: The World’s Most Dangerous Destinations for 2023

When people travel, their safety is usually, if not always an utmost concern. Travel insurance companies offer policies for medical risks, while international governments watch each other for security risks. Meanwhile, the U.S. government lists travel alerts and warnings to help its citizens plan their travels based on safety risks.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
KTVU FOX 2

Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022

If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
Robb Report

‘White Lotus’ Has Caused Flight and Hotel Searches to Sicily to Surge: Report

If you’re anxiously awaiting the season two finale of The White Lotus, there’s a good chance you’ve got Sicily (and fan theories) on the brain. As it turns out, due to the show’s aesthetically pleasing setting, more travelers than ever are eyeing the ancient resort town of Taormina for their next sun-filled getaway.  According to new data from Hopper, there’s recently been a surge in flight and hotel searches to the picturesque Italian island. In November, vacations from the UK to Sicily specifically were up 61 percent when compared to last year, while the US saw a 90 percent spark in inquiries. The...
Time Out Global

Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023

Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
myscience.org

’Gentrification of neighbourhoods cannot be separated from emerging tourism’

Many cities would rather get rid of waffle shops and Airbnb is further increasing pressure on the housing market. Shirley Nieuwland of Erasmus School of History, Culture and Communication shows in her dissertation that more and more cities are betting on tourism that also benefits residents. Only this does not apply to everyone: ’’If you live in Zuid, you won’t care wether tourists are drinking coffee in the Zwaanhals’’.
CBS LA

Airbnb announces ban on some New Year's Eve bookings

Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year's Eve weekend this year.The ban affects guests making one-night New Year's Eve bookings in 11 countries, including the United States, the company said in a Thursday news release."These restrictions will see a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform. We're also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally," the company said on its website.Airbnb tried out the automated defenses for New Year's Eve in eight countries last year, and follows a global ban on parties that was codified this summer, the company said.In addition to the U.S., this year's restrictions apply to Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the UK.
newsy.com

Stocks Waver On Wall Street After Mixed Data On The Economy

Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and headed for weekly losses as investors reviewed mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 shook off an early loss and inched up 0.2% as of 10:27 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 49 points, or 0.2%, to 33,079 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for a third straight week of losses.
newsy.com

Arizona To Remove Shipping Container Wall From Mexico Border

Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
TravelPulse

American Airlines Celebrates 30 Years in Turks and Caicos

For three decades, American Airlines has operated at Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos Islands, one of the most popular tourist destinations worldwide. MORE Airlines & Airports. Man Tries To Sneak Gun Past Airport Security in Gaming... TSA Anticipating Near Pre-Pandemic Passenger Totals This... “We are excited to...
newsy.com

U.S. To Provide Ukraine With Most Advanced Air Defense System Yet

Three hundred days into Russia's war, the United States is providing a more advanced military capability to help Ukraine: a Patriot air defense system. The Pentagon calls it one of the world's most advanced air defense capabilities. It's part of a nearly $2 billion security package, and the announcement was timed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's historic visit to Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
TravelPulse

Mexico Hosted More Than 5 Million Cruise Tourists This Year

Mexico is still on track to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2022. Celebrity Cruises Recognizes Year's Top Travel Agencies... From January to October, the country received 5.1 million tourists on approximately 2,041 cruises visiting its many ports, bringing in $390.1 million, up from the same period during 2021.
newsy.com

Explaining The Current Medication Shortages

This winter’s flu outlook is grim. Medical experts have warned of a so-called "triple-demic" – with COVID, flu and RSV cases exploding all at once. Also surging, the number of people desperately trying to get needed medicine. In Chino Valley, Arizona, Lexis Maclean panicked when she couldn’t find...
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy