Read full article on original website
Related
The countries where the State Department warns that travelers risk being wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA's Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to "take precautions" and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the "risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government."
The construction of Trump's ultra luxury 6-star golf resort in Bali has stalled leaving workers jobless, report says
Donald Trump struck a deal to license his name and to help run a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. But, years later, it has yet to open, per AFP.
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
These honeymooners got stuck on a cruise ship in 2020. Here's why they went on a do-over
Back in March 2020, Jay and Carmen Martinez found themselves stuck at sea as the cruise industry shut down in the wake of Covid-19. Almost three years later, the couple embarked on a do-over trip. Here's what they learned.
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
Tourists in exotic tropical destinations victimized by crime, travel mishap horror stories in 2022
A long list of tourists vacationing in tropical destinations saw their trips turn into horror stories in 2022 as some resort cities across the world faced travel advisory warnings.
Security Risk: The World’s Most Dangerous Destinations for 2023
When people travel, their safety is usually, if not always an utmost concern. Travel insurance companies offer policies for medical risks, while international governments watch each other for security risks. Meanwhile, the U.S. government lists travel alerts and warnings to help its citizens plan their travels based on safety risks.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
KTVU FOX 2
Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022
If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
‘White Lotus’ Has Caused Flight and Hotel Searches to Sicily to Surge: Report
If you’re anxiously awaiting the season two finale of The White Lotus, there’s a good chance you’ve got Sicily (and fan theories) on the brain. As it turns out, due to the show’s aesthetically pleasing setting, more travelers than ever are eyeing the ancient resort town of Taormina for their next sun-filled getaway. According to new data from Hopper, there’s recently been a surge in flight and hotel searches to the picturesque Italian island. In November, vacations from the UK to Sicily specifically were up 61 percent when compared to last year, while the US saw a 90 percent spark in inquiries. The...
Time Out Global
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
myscience.org
’Gentrification of neighbourhoods cannot be separated from emerging tourism’
Many cities would rather get rid of waffle shops and Airbnb is further increasing pressure on the housing market. Shirley Nieuwland of Erasmus School of History, Culture and Communication shows in her dissertation that more and more cities are betting on tourism that also benefits residents. Only this does not apply to everyone: ’’If you live in Zuid, you won’t care wether tourists are drinking coffee in the Zwaanhals’’.
Airbnb announces ban on some New Year's Eve bookings
Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year's Eve weekend this year.The ban affects guests making one-night New Year's Eve bookings in 11 countries, including the United States, the company said in a Thursday news release."These restrictions will see a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform. We're also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally," the company said on its website.Airbnb tried out the automated defenses for New Year's Eve in eight countries last year, and follows a global ban on parties that was codified this summer, the company said.In addition to the U.S., this year's restrictions apply to Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the UK.
newsy.com
Stocks Waver On Wall Street After Mixed Data On The Economy
Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and headed for weekly losses as investors reviewed mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 shook off an early loss and inched up 0.2% as of 10:27 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 49 points, or 0.2%, to 33,079 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for a third straight week of losses.
newsy.com
Arizona To Remove Shipping Container Wall From Mexico Border
Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in...
TravelPulse
American Airlines Celebrates 30 Years in Turks and Caicos
For three decades, American Airlines has operated at Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos Islands, one of the most popular tourist destinations worldwide. MORE Airlines & Airports. Man Tries To Sneak Gun Past Airport Security in Gaming... TSA Anticipating Near Pre-Pandemic Passenger Totals This... “We are excited to...
newsy.com
U.S. To Provide Ukraine With Most Advanced Air Defense System Yet
Three hundred days into Russia's war, the United States is providing a more advanced military capability to help Ukraine: a Patriot air defense system. The Pentagon calls it one of the world's most advanced air defense capabilities. It's part of a nearly $2 billion security package, and the announcement was timed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's historic visit to Washington.
TravelPulse
Mexico Hosted More Than 5 Million Cruise Tourists This Year
Mexico is still on track to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2022. Celebrity Cruises Recognizes Year's Top Travel Agencies... From January to October, the country received 5.1 million tourists on approximately 2,041 cruises visiting its many ports, bringing in $390.1 million, up from the same period during 2021.
newsy.com
Explaining The Current Medication Shortages
This winter’s flu outlook is grim. Medical experts have warned of a so-called "triple-demic" – with COVID, flu and RSV cases exploding all at once. Also surging, the number of people desperately trying to get needed medicine. In Chino Valley, Arizona, Lexis Maclean panicked when she couldn’t find...
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
Comments / 1