Dec. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
COLD CASE: Who killed Margaret Sweet?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a woman who was shot and killed outside her home in 2008. 38-year-old Margaret Sweet was found lying face down on her porch with an apparent gunshot wound, according to CSPD. On Dec. 25, officers responded to the 1300 block […]
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
Man in critical condition following accidental shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating reports of an accidental shooting that left a man in critical condition early Saturday morning on Dec. 24. At approximately 1:10 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point on reports of an accidental shooting. Officers found a man […]
Three-year-old child found unresponsive in Pueblo after coming into contact with fentanyl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after the Pueblo Police Department found a young child who had reportedly come into contact with fentanyl. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old child. It was at the scene that investigators determined the child had come into contact with the dangerous drug.
Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year- old man was booked in the El Paso County Jail on second-degree murder charges after he attempted to break into a closed police station to turn himself in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carlos Trejo attempted to get into the Falcon Police substation at 1:23 The post Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records appeared first on KRDO.
Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo
UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
Several hospitalized after crash on Constitution Avenue
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized several individuals with moderate to serious injuries Saturday night on Dec. 24. Shortly after 11:20 p.m., a 2016 Jeep Compass was turning left from eastbound Highway 24 onto Constitution Avenue, according to CSP. The driver of the Jeep failed to […]
3-year-old hospitalized from fentanyl
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after receiving reports of a three-year-old child who had come into contact with fentanyl on Wednesday, Dec. 21. PPD said the child was rushed to a hospital where the child’s condition worsened. The child was later transported to another hospital in Colorado for additional treatment. […]
2 critical after walkers find man and woman near crashed ATVs in Colorado Springs creek
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were found by a pair of crashed ATVs in a creek Christmas morning. Firefighters tell 11 News people walking in the area spotted the crash site in a creek 70 feet from Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway and called 911. It’s unclear how long the man and woman had been there before they were found.
Dec. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair andhazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a […]
Man found dead near HWY 85, police investigate
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a body found early morning on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street when the officer found a man dead on scene. Detectives with FPD […]
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven children were among those injured in a suspected drunk driving crash Christmas Eve night. State Patrol says the kids and two adults were traveling in a Chevy Express van when a Jeep made a sudden turn in front of them. The van broadsided the Jeep and both vehicles spun off the road.
2 critically injured in ATV crash on Barnes Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of an off-roading crash Sunday afternoon on Dec. 25. CSFD says the crash involved an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. Two riders were critically injured and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
Help identify suspect in Fountain bank robbery
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking anyone in the community who recognizes a man that robbed a bank in Fountain on Wednesday to come forward. According to a press release from FPD, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a US Bank inside the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway on a […]
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
Colorado Springs police find snow-covered dead homeless man
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
