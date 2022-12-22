Effective: 2022-12-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Haywood; Transylvania WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY BELOW 3000 FEET * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Haywood and Transylvania Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO