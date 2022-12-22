Read full article on original website
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU adds blue-chip player to 2023 recruiting class
Flip, Flip, Flip (game over) Four-star safety Conrad Hussey flipped last night from Penn State to Florida State. Just a few spots left as FSU awaits the decision of a couple of key transfer portal targets. Football:. The latest episode of The Climb is here:. What’s it like navigating NCAA...
FSU Football NIL Tracker
Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
FSU releases projected Cheez-It Bowl depth chart vs. Oklahoma
No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is less than a week away from its first bowl game of the Mike Norvell-era, set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando,. According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 9.5-point favorite vs....
Malik Feaster enters transfer portal
The Florida State Seminoles continued their offseason roster churn today as defensive back Malik Feaster entered the transfer portal:. Feaster played in just four games for Florida State, assisting on just one tackle. From his bio:. Appeared in 40 games in four seasons at Jacksonville State…made 118 tackles, 4.0 for...
Noles News: Florida State football signs Top 20 class on Early Signing Day
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. The Seminoles received a commitment from three-star ATH Edwin Joseph in the midst of Early Signing Day. The following players signed pen with paper yesterday, officially...
Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State
FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
