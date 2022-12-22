ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former Ole Miss DT showing Memphis-area linemen how it's done

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group. "Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do." Moore teaches...
Where to eat in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl

With Northwest Arkansas in the grip of an early winter blast of arctic weather, thoughts of travel might be on the back burner for the moment, but in less than a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, and no doubt some of you will be heading to the Bluff City to enjoy the Hogs’ matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
With Memphis and Alabama State ties noted, Tigers savor ‘a good win’

The Braves of Alabama State definitely have a Memphis flavor. Their head coach, Tony Madlock, is a former college teammate of University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway and four of their players are from the Bluff City area. Madlock also was on Hardaway’s staff for three years. That...
MEM canceled flights due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning. MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather. Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season. Download airline apps to stay up to...
Memphis may end record homicide streak this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays

HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S. FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather. “The safety...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South Mother has three reasons to celebrate this Christmas. Her triplets, who were born last year are spending their first Christmas at home after being in the hospital. It’s not about the gifts this year for a new mom, Brittany Forbes. “You hear all...
City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis is under a state of emergency amid freezing temperatures. The declaration was made by Mayor Jim Strickland on Friday afternoon. The duration of the state emergency is limited to seven days and may extend if needed, in seven-day increments. The city says...
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods

Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste.
MPD: 2 injured in Raleigh gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station involving two victims who were injured on Saturday. Officers responded to the shooting at 1:39 p.m. on Raleigh Millington Road and Saint Elmo Road at the AAA Food Mart and Vapes gas station, according to police.
