localmemphis.com
Former Ole Miss DT showing Memphis-area linemen how it's done
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group. "Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do." Moore teaches...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Where to eat in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl
With Northwest Arkansas in the grip of an early winter blast of arctic weather, thoughts of travel might be on the back burner for the moment, but in less than a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, and no doubt some of you will be heading to the Bluff City to enjoy the Hogs’ matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.
First Responder Bowl: Utah State Vs. Memphis
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the First Responder Bowl game between Utah State and Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
tri-statedefender.com
With Memphis and Alabama State ties noted, Tigers savor ‘a good win’
The Braves of Alabama State definitely have a Memphis flavor. Their head coach, Tony Madlock, is a former college teammate of University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway and four of their players are from the Bluff City area. Madlock also was on Hardaway’s staff for three years. That...
Kait 8
MEM canceled flights due to weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning. MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather. Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season. Download airline apps to stay up to...
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens Two New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
Memphis may end record homicide streak this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
KHOU
FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays
HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S. FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather. “The safety...
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South Mother has three reasons to celebrate this Christmas. Her triplets, who were born last year are spending their first Christmas at home after being in the hospital. It’s not about the gifts this year for a new mom, Brittany Forbes. “You hear all...
City Responds after FOX13 Report of Students Complaint of No Heat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A spokesperson with the City of Memphis said code enforcement will look into claims after FOX13 aired a story in which some students said they have been living with no heat amid freezing temperatures. The students, who live in Tiger Estates on Spottswood Avenue, described living...
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis is under a state of emergency amid freezing temperatures. The declaration was made by Mayor Jim Strickland on Friday afternoon. The duration of the state emergency is limited to seven days and may extend if needed, in seven-day increments. The city says...
Memphis Flyer
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods
Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 injured in Raleigh gas station shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station involving two victims who were injured on Saturday. Officers responded to the shooting at 1:39 p.m. on Raleigh Millington Road and Saint Elmo Road at the AAA Food Mart and Vapes gas station, according to police.
Memphis mayor issues state of emergency due to severe winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a state of emergency for the city as severe winter weather grips the area. Temperatures are hovering in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Part of the mayor’s declaration describes conditions in the Mid-South, including the freezing rain, sleet...
