Effective: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO