Glasgow waste collection delayed due to weather, holidays
GLASGOW — Sanitation services within the city of Glasgow will not be in service Friday due to expected winter weather. Here’s what you need to know. The Glasgow Department of Public Works said this week’s sanitation and recycling collection will not be collected until Friday, Dec. 30. Extra trash will be collected then, too.
Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed
GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 Crews Ready For First Winter Event
SOMERSET, Ky. (Dec. 22, 2022) – With more than 29,000 tons of salt on hand, combined with more than 80 snow plows, salt spreaders and other equipment ready in Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Lincoln, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell and Wayne counties, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 crews are ready for winter weather duty.
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A section of Interstate 75 has been the scene of numerous crashes, especially during winter weather events. Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow crews to clear multiple wrecks. The frequent interstate shutdowns have many drivers looking...
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
Agreement reached regarding legal challenge to Nelson County Schools buildings plan
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A back and forth in Nelson County court ended in an agreement from both sides on Wednesday afternoon. Several people filled the courtroom seats inside the Nelson County Justice Center for the argument involving Nelson County Schools. According to court documents, Nelson County taxpayer Donald Thrasher...
John Marshall Bowles (Updated)
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
Retired local doctor files suit against hospital
A retired local doctor has filed a lawsuit against Russell County Hospital. According to a lawsuit filed in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday, retired doctor John Kilgallin filed the suit against Russell County Hospital and CEO Scott Thompson. In the lawsuit, Kilgallin alleges that the hospital and Thompson breached a...
Russell Springs man faces federal indictment for defrauding local arts council
A Russell Springs man was federally indicted on two counts of wire fraud related to allegations that he defrauded a local non-profit. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Charles Davis was working as the treasurer for the Russell County Arts Council when he allegedly deposited more than $116,000 of arts council funds into his personal bank account and used those funds to pay personal credit cards.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
Shirley appointed to fill term after jailer’s resignation
GLASGOW — Barren County Jailer-elect Aaron Shirley will assume the role of jailer sooner than expected. Barren County Jailer Aaron Bennett is expected to resign effective this Saturday. His last day as jailer is Friday, Dec. 23. Judge/Executive Micheal Hale issued an executive order on Wednesday, which explained Bennett’s...
Brenda Faye Harper
Brenda Faye Harper, age 72, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Glasgow on June 29, 1950, to the late Otha Lewis Fields and the late Fanny Lucille (Cross) Fields. She was retired from Highland Elementary School and attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church.
