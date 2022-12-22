Read full article on original website
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Sam Bankman-Fried should cut a plea deal because an acquittal at trial is 'virtually impossible,' former Watergate prosecutor says
"I would advise him to cut his losses, take a plea, and make the best possible deal," a former Watergate prosecutor said.
Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal
One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s Girlfriend, Admits They Conspired To Defraud FTX Customers
According to court documents filed on Friday, Caroline Ellison, a longtime confidante of FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, has revealed that she and Bankman-Fried conspired to defraud the exchange’s investors, lenders, and consumers. In a report by Reuters, Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years federal prison for tax, wire fraud
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her litigation against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced in Orange County Monday to 14 years in federal prison for tax and wire fraud. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Avenatti’s sentence will run consecutively —...
Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K
Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bail
Set to live with his parents, the founder of FTX, the once crazy rich 30 year old Sam Bankman-Fried was arraigned in a Westchester, New York court today. Other former employees of FTX, and floating in Bankman-Fried's orbit have already pled guilty and are cooperating with federal authorities. First reported...
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison's plea agreement includes a deal for $250,000 bail and a surrender of the exec's travel documents
FTX cofounder Gary Wang also pleaded guilty to fraud charges in connection to the downfall of the once $32 billion crypto empire.
Jury finds Michael Capps, former Kansas legislator, guilty of federal COVID-19 fraud
Federal prosecutors accused the Wichita business owner of defrauding banks and government agencies out of more than $470,000.
Four hackers indicted for stealing U.S. tax returns
Officials unsealed indictments against four people accused of hacking U.S. businesses and using stolen personal data to file falsified tax returns with the IRS, federal officials said on Monday. Driving the news: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida unsealed indictments charging Akinola Taylor, Olayemi Adafin, Olakunle...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law sponsor charged with pandemic aid fraud in Florida
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced pandemic loan fraud charges against Florida state Rep. Joe Harding (R), who earlier this year sponsored the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that limited discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The DOJ returned an indictment against Harding for two counts of wire fraud, accusing him…
FTX and Alameda Research executives likely to be freed on bail following plea deal
Two executives associated with FTX have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors allowing them to post bail in exchange for pleading guilty to their role in the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency fraud. FTX co-founder Gary Wang, 29, and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, 28, will post $250,000 in bail each, surrender their...
The Author of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay" Bill Has Been Indicted for Fraud
The Republican lawmaker who authored Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay” law has been indicted on fraud and money laundering charges, because we just can’t make this stuff up. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted by a grand...
'Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Resigns Day After COVID Relief Fraud Charges
Joe Harding, a Republican Florida state representative, was indicted on federal wire fraud charges Wednesday.
Cyberattacks are already deadly in the U.S. — at hospitals
Cyberattacks on hospitals surged in 2022, leaving patients at risk and underlining the human cost of cyberattacks.
