weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures have warmed a bit this evening and wind conditions continue to subside so the advisory will be allowed to expire. Some single digit below zero wind chills will still be possible for a few hours this evening.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Early this morning through Sunday afternoon through will be an extended period of temperatures in the single digits. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero. Temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region with frozen pipes a concern.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
