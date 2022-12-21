ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Nahant PD brings toys to Lynn children

By Sylvia Chen
 3 days ago
NAHANT –The Nahant Police Department delivered gifts to the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn’s toy drive on Monday.

“A sincere thank you to Chief Furlong & Nahant PD for going above & beyond to collect toys for our upcoming member celebration party,” the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn said on Facebook.

Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn Brian Theirrien said the Nahant Police Department did an unbelievable job of bringing them two cruisers of toys, which were donated by Nahant residents.

“The community always responds when the Department asks for help, but the kindness shown during ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ went beyond what we could have imagined. We lost count of the number of donations we received,” Chief Timothy Furlong said. “Thank you to everyone who donated, for bringing a child a smile on Christmas morning.”

The Lynn Police Department and Nahant Town Administrator Antonio Barletta helped unload the gifts.

On Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn held a Christmas party for 100 families in need. Food was served, and members picked gifts for the toy drive on their way out. Ahead of the event, the club wrote on Facebook, “Every member will now have the opportunity to choose something special under our Christmas tree!”

The Boys and Girls Club of Lynn was established in 1889 and serves more than 1,500 youth ages 5-18 from Lynn, Nahant and surrounding communities. There are 500 active young members and 350 families at the club, according to Theirrien.

It’s a community effort to help these families, he said. In addition to the toys collected by the Nahant Police Department, Toomy Cleaners donated winter coats. RE/MAX  360, Rick Ristoff, Bruce McCory Martial Arts, Helene Joy School of Dance, Commonwealth Payroll, Lynn English, Lynn Jets, Eastern Bank, Christmas Island Trees, Life Care Center of the North Shore, BNI Atlantic Referral Exchange, and Heritage Helps Foundation, as well as many families and individuals, participated as well.

Lynn, MA
