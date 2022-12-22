ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

martincitytelegraph.com

The First Lighted Tree in Kansas City

In honor of the Christmas holiday, I have chosen to write this piece in prose form. It is based on a true story with some poetic license. After I originally wrote this years ago, Susan Ditsch Ahern, a descendant of Oswald Karl Lux, told me that she would read this to her family every Christmas Eve. It truly captures the spirit of Christmas and the development of some of the customs we still use today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Crown Center still a favorite destination for last-minute holiday shopping in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Susan Lewis and her husband brought their six children, ages 17, 15, 13, 11, 9 and 6 to Crown Center Friday. “It’s truly wonderful, I was just thinking we’ve come here every year since they were all very little, and it’s just a wonderful tradition for us," Lewis said. “Our oldest will be heading off to college soon, so this is a particularly special year for us, and we’re just soaking it all in and enjoying it,”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'

This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Things slowly but surely warming up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm makes travel dicey in Kansas City

(NewsNation) — Bone-chilling temperatures have created an icy mess on the roads in the Kansas City area. WDAF’s Jonathan Ketz told NewsNation that the wind chill factor makes for dangerous travel conditions. Transportation officials have warned that overpasses, bridges and hills are particularly slick. WDAF also spotted two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

Free rides for Missourians this New Years Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Free rides are being offered to Missourians this New Year’s Eve through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolute Vodka, and Lyft. The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible 2 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
MISSOURI STATE

