KMBC.com
KCPD brings holiday cheer to family that lost father of 10 earlier this year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A father of 10 was killed in a hit-and-run incident earlier this year. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is stepping up to help his wife and children. "I respond to a lot of fatality accidents. This one really struck home for me," KCPD Sgt....
martincitytelegraph.com
The First Lighted Tree in Kansas City
In honor of the Christmas holiday, I have chosen to write this piece in prose form. It is based on a true story with some poetic license. After I originally wrote this years ago, Susan Ditsch Ahern, a descendant of Oswald Karl Lux, told me that she would read this to her family every Christmas Eve. It truly captures the spirit of Christmas and the development of some of the customs we still use today.
KOMU
KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
Kansas City shelter Hope Faith opens for overnight assistance
More than 100 people sought shelter earlier this week thanks to expanded hours at a Kansas City, Missouri, shelter.
KMBC.com
Crown Center still a favorite destination for last-minute holiday shopping in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Susan Lewis and her husband brought their six children, ages 17, 15, 13, 11, 9 and 6 to Crown Center Friday. “It’s truly wonderful, I was just thinking we’ve come here every year since they were all very little, and it’s just a wonderful tradition for us," Lewis said. “Our oldest will be heading off to college soon, so this is a particularly special year for us, and we’re just soaking it all in and enjoying it,”
KMBC.com
Shelter KC gives out hundreds of meals and gifts to homeless adults for Christmas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC is working to bring some holiday joy to homeless adults the Friday before Christmas. The shelter is holding its third annual Christmas at the Crossroads event. Hundreds of gifts and meals are being provided to Kansas City's most vulnerable population. The event is...
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
Kansas City shelter City Union Mission expects to be at full capacity
Kansas City's City Union Mission opens two warming centers, one at its men's shelter and the other at its women and families shelter.
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
KMBC.com
Things slowly but surely warming up
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
KMBC.com
A refugee family in Overland Park is using - soap? to support struggling friends back in Ukraine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays are a little more special this year for one Ukrainian family living in Kansas City. That's because another Overland Park, Kansas, family opened their doors to host them in 2022. Now, the family is trying to use the experience to help people still...
newsnationnow.com
‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm makes travel dicey in Kansas City
(NewsNation) — Bone-chilling temperatures have created an icy mess on the roads in the Kansas City area. WDAF’s Jonathan Ketz told NewsNation that the wind chill factor makes for dangerous travel conditions. Transportation officials have warned that overpasses, bridges and hills are particularly slick. WDAF also spotted two...
30 dogs rescued Thursday in rural Cass County
The Cass County Disaster Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units rescued 30 dogs Thursday afternoon from a property in rural Cass County.
KMBC.com
Holiday travelers in KC haven't been spared from the winter weather striking the country
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a stressful couple of days for people trying to make it home for the holidays in Kansas City. More than 4,000 flights have been delayed due to winter weather. It's been a steady stream of passengers at KCI all day. A lot...
KMOV
Free rides for Missourians this New Years Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Free rides are being offered to Missourians this New Year’s Eve through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolute Vodka, and Lyft. The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible 2 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
KMBC.com
Dangerous winds dying down but an artic chill remains in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winter storm has come and gone, now we're left with a very cold reception. Friday, the bitter cold temperatures and high winds show no sign of dying down anytime soon. Intense wind gusts have the Kansas City area feeling colder than -20 degrees. This...
kcur.org
Kansas City animal shelters are in a crisis: 'We have no kennel space left'
Every kennel is full at the Great Plains SPCA. The shelter has seen a "27% increase in dog admissions compared to 2021, but an 11%, decrease in dog adoptions," according to the shelter's director of operations. Inflation and residual effects of the pandemic have caused an influx of pets arriving...
Dozens of dogs on junk-filled Cass County property rescued from frigid weather
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports 30 dogs have been removed from a rural Pleasant Hill property that has been a major concern in recent months due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
