mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Accused in Theft Pursuit with Boy, 15
Charges are expected Friday against a 63-year-old man who is accused in a theft pursuit in which a 15-year-old boy allegedly rammed a Palm Springs police patrol vehicle, injuring two officers. Ivory Lee Barnes Sr. was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand...
mynewsla.com
Case Against Man Accused in Pursuit with Teen Under Review
A 63-year-old theft suspect who allegedly fled from authorities in a car driven by a teenage boy remained jailed Friday, although no charges were immediately filed in connection with the chase that left two Palm Springs police officer injured. Prosecutors were still reviewing the case and did not immediately file...
LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder
A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty today to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing The post LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Occupied Vehicle
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle after a verbal altercation, but no injuries were reported, authorities said Friday. Thomas Barnes IV of Hemet was arrested and booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Riverside Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle and felony vandalism, officials said.
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Attacking Family Members in Murrieta
A 37-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking several family members, resulting in minor injuries to the victims, police said Friday. Wayne Stonecipher, 37, of Murrieta was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Indio Friday Morning Prompts Homicide Investigation
A man was fatally shot Friday on the driveway of a home in Indio. Officers responded around 2:55 a.m. to reports of gunshots fired in the 45-900 block of Grace Street, Public Information Officer Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department told City News Service. Guitron said that upon arrival,...
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Accused of Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A Jan. 5 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a 40-year-old felon from Hemet accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate earlier this year during an altercation over money. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the alleged attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
Arraignment set for 88-year-old accused of killing 9-year-old in crash involving school bus
We've learned that an 88-year-old man charged in a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl walking home after being dropped off by a school bus near Desert Hot Springs has posted bail and has an arraignment date set. The DA's office had issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the driver, Robert William Hanson. The post Arraignment set for 88-year-old accused of killing 9-year-old in crash involving school bus appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
20-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at man in Coachella, immediately sentenced
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting multiple times at a man standing in a Coachella front yard pleaded guilty today to an attempted murder charge and was immediately sentenced to nine years in state prison. Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was originally charged with one count each of attempted murder and...
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash
Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio
Detectives are investigating a homicide in one of the second oldest neighborhoods in Indio Friday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:50 a.m. in the 49-500 block of Grace Street, according to Indio Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ben Guitron. When officers arrived, they located a...
z1077fm.com
Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Stolen truck in Yucca Valley found at neighbor’s house one block away
A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.
z1077fm.com
Man dies from single-vehicle collision in Yucca Valley last night 12/21
A man was killed on Highway 62 last night (December 21) after he was struck by a car in downtown Yucca Valley. Gary Ray, a 69-year old man from Yucca Valley, was hit by a white Fiat traveling east on Twentynine Palms Highway near Fox Trail, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.
Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62
A Yucca Valley man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Twentynine Palms Highway (SR-62) Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on SR-62 and Fox Trail. Deputies discovered that a white Fiat travel traveling east on SR-62 collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as The post Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
Fentanyl: Authorities arrest suspects in Huntington Beach, Hemet
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Person with Moderate Injuries in Aguanga
One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Aguanga, authorities said Friday. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371, west of Bradford Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by Reach Air ambulance after fire...
