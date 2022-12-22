A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO