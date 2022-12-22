ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SFGate

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

Carolina 37, Detroit 23

Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to Chark on 3rd-and-10; Goff 13 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-6. Detroit 7, Carolina 7.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

