Riverside County, CA

Related
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park

Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park. The firefighters were summoned at around 9:45 a.m. to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet. Nine people were stuck in the elevator,...
BUENA PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County Reaches `High’ Spread Level of COVID-19

While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. “Hospitalizations and ICU is about the same” as last week, Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine professor of population health and disease...
mynewsla.com

Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash

Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester

Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two People Displaced from Residential Fire in Moreno Valley

Fire erupted Friday in a Moreno Valley residence, damaging the upper part of the home and displacing two adults, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tamara Drive, fire officials said. According to authorities, crews arrived and encountered smoke and...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Railroad Car in Moreno Valley Area

A fire damaged one car of a freight train carrying appliances in the Moreno Valley area Thursday. The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Live Oak Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The double-deck rail car carrying “large appliances” was fully...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana

Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County Health Emergency Declaration Ends

A public health emergency in Orange County related to a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases that overloaded Children’s Hospital of Orange County in particular has been canceled, it was announced Wednesday. Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county’s chief health officer, declared the...
mynewsla.com

OC Deputies Seek Bird Thieves in Dana Point

Orange County sheriff’s deputies Thursday were looking for two men who broke into a store in Dana Point this week to steal three rare-bird pets. The burglary occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Feed Barn store at 34192 Doheny Park Road, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The burglary was not detected until 9 a.m. Tuesday, when the manager was opening the store, Braun said.
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica

The investigation was continuing Friday into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter. Santa Monica Fire Department firefighters, Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards and Los Angeles County lifeguards...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD: Fire Burning in Sober Living Facility in Arleta

A fire was burning Thursday in a residence in Arleta described by authorities as a sober-living facility. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) and east of the Golden State (5) freeways about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana

A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Costa Mesa Police Searching for Video of Shooting at South Coast Plaza

Costa Mesa police are investigating an incident of shots fired outside the South Coast Plaza. The gunfire took place in the parking lot outside the Nordstrom store around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad. It’s possible the shooting took place during an attempted robbery when...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Hiker Discovers Body on Trail in Pacific Palisades

A hiker Thursday discovered a body on a trail in the Pacific Palisades. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 3:04 p.m. to 17981 W. Surfview Lane located the person and confirmed the death, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The age and gender of the body was unknown and there was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

