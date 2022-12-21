Read full article on original website
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On Christmas EveVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays
BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...
sfstandard.com
Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022
As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
East Bay family wins coveted Disney Lego castle for Christmas from anonymous donor
The Thomas family's Christmas wish came true when they were gifted a Disney Lego castle from an anonymous donor on Facebook Marketplace, an item that has a special meaning to the family.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle
A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years. “There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
Popular San Francisco taco spot to close after 20 years
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After 20 years, one popular taco spot is closing. Nick’s Crispy Tacos is closing its only San Francisco location, the business wrote in a letter posted on Facebook Thursday. KRON On is streaming news live now Although the location at 1500 Broadway St. will close permanently, Nick’s Crispy Tacos does not […]
sfstandard.com
Popular TV Anchor Dion Lim Reflects on Two Years of Covering Anti-Asian Hate
As an anchor for local Bay Area television station KGO-TV/ABC7 News, Dion Lim has reported on anti-Asian hate crimes that have gripped the area since the start of the pandemic. In the video above, Lim travels with The Standard to locations in San Francisco’s Chinatown that have been the center...
sfstandard.com
The New Rooftop Lounge You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
A Christmas staycation in the Bay never looked so good. If you find yourself scouring Downtown San Francisco for last-minute gifts or wandering through Mid-Market’s holiday festivities, there’s a new rooftop lounge that sits atop the recently opened Canopy by Hilton hotel—near the Yerba Buena ice skating rink.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023
WHAT: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023. 102.9 KBLX has your chance to Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023!. Staring Standup Comedians: Rudy Ortiz, Mario Hodge, Tony Sculfield, Jay Rich, Big Sas and Special Guest 5x Grammy Fyc Artist, Khoree The Poet and Music By DJ Breeze L.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
diablomag.com
East Bay Hidden Secrets
From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps
Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down
OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
Paradise Post
‘A collective failing’: Bay Area mourns hundreds who died this year with nowhere to call home
They succumbed to heart disease, hypothermia and COVID-19. They were hit by trains and cars. They overdosed aboard BART and in a storage unit. One man had been dead long enough that by the time he was found at a homeless encampment in Los Gatos, his body was so decomposed that no one could tell how he died.
NBC Bay Area
Want to Live on a Private Island in the Bay? Richmond Lighthouse Looks for Keepers
On the surface, it may sound like a dream job. A charming bed and breakfast on a private island in the Bay is now looking for a pair of people to run the operation. The pair will have room and board, access to a boat, and split a six figure salary.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in San Francisco | SF Fine Dining
San Francisco has a dining scene as vibrant as the city itself. This city offers something for every palate, but in this article, we are going to whet your appetite with some of the city’s finest. These fine-dining restaurants are as architecturally stunning as the food they serve. Each...
Eater
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
