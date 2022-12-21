ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays

BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...
BURLINGAME, CA
sfstandard.com

Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022

As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle

A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years. “There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”
KRON4 News

Popular San Francisco taco spot to close after 20 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After 20 years, one popular taco spot is closing. Nick’s Crispy Tacos is closing its only San Francisco location, the business wrote in a letter posted on Facebook Thursday. KRON On is streaming news live now Although the location at 1500 Broadway St. will close permanently, Nick’s Crispy Tacos does not […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023

WHAT: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023. 102.9 KBLX has your chance to Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023!. Staring Standup Comedians: Rudy Ortiz, Mario Hodge, Tony Sculfield, Jay Rich, Big Sas and Special Guest 5x Grammy Fyc Artist, Khoree The Poet and Music By DJ Breeze L.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
diablomag.com

East Bay Hidden Secrets

From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
BERKELEY, CA
Mission Local

Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps

Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live

When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down

OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco

On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy