mynewsla.com
Brother, Estate File Amended Suit Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 have added a new claim to a lawsuit against the county that already had alleged wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
mynewsla.com
Case Against Man Accused in Pursuit with Teen Under Review
A 63-year-old theft suspect who allegedly fled from authorities in a car driven by a teenage boy remained jailed Friday, although no charges were immediately filed in connection with the chase that left two Palm Springs police officer injured. Prosecutors were still reviewing the case and did not immediately file...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana
Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
mynewsla.com
Felon Gets 14 Years for Hammer Attack in Garden Grove
A 36-year-old felon was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro attacked the 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the bar in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the attack, police said.
mynewsla.com
Woman Alleges College Nurse Fondled Her, Then Asked for $200 Exam Fee
A woman is suing the Los Angeles Community College District, alleging a district nurse inappropriately touched her during what was supposed to be a visit to get vaccinations at Los Angeles Southwest College in 2019 and later asked her to pay a $200 examination fee. The plaintiff is identified only...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Accused in Theft Pursuit with Boy, 15
Charges are expected Friday against a 63-year-old man who is accused in a theft pursuit in which a 15-year-old boy allegedly rammed a Palm Springs police patrol vehicle, injuring two officers. Ivory Lee Barnes Sr. was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…Fatal Police Shooting of Suspect, Teen Girl at NoHo Store Under Investigation
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…The state Attorney General’s office is investigating a shooting by a Los Angeles police officer that killed an assault suspect, and a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall at a North Hollywood clothing store .
mynewsla.com
Lacey’s Attorneys Challenge BLM Protesters Bid for Second Desposition
Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Accused of Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A Jan. 5 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a 40-year-old felon from Hemet accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate earlier this year during an altercation over money. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the alleged attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
mynewsla.com
Two OC Attorneys Appointed Judges
A prosecutor and defense attorney were appointed Orange County Superior Court judges, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday. Defense attorney Julie Swain, 52, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Orange County Superior Court Judge Joy W. Markman. The Democrat has worked as a private attorney since 2010 and served in the Orange County Public Defenders Office from 1997 to 2010.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Occupied Vehicle
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle after a verbal altercation, but no injuries were reported, authorities said Friday. Thomas Barnes IV of Hemet was arrested and booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Riverside Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle and felony vandalism, officials said.
mynewsla.com
Barricaded Suspect Shot, Killed by Deputies in Gardena
Los Angeles County Department’s Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who had barricaded himself in Gardena, authorities said Friday. The Gardena Police Department requested assistance from the sheriffs department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West 145th Street regarding an armed suspect with a deadly weapon. The police dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Transient Charged with Attacking Lyft Driver in Anaheim
A 26-year-old convicted thief was behind bars Friday on charges of sexually assaulting and robbing a Lyft driver in Anaheim. Samuel Nicholas Rodriguez, who has a lengthy criminal record for car thefts, was being held without bail as he awaits arraignment Jan. 6 on charges of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and dissuading a witness by force, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a sex offense and the personal use of a deadly weapon.
mynewsla.com
Pipe-Wielding Homeless Man Critically Wounded by Police in Westminster
A metal pipe-wielding homeless man was wounded when he allegedly attempted to strike officers with the weapon Saturday morning in Westminster, authorities said. The 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department. Officers sent to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted By Two Suspects While Working on Vehicle in Long Beach
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Crash in Anaheim
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for an alcohol-fueled, three-car crash in Anaheim that killed a Los Angeles man. Arturo Jerson GomezRamirez of Anaheim pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 or more causing injury. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid driver’s license.
mynewsla.com
Yorba Linda Man Charged in Fatal Crash
A 19-year-old man was charged with causing a fatal DUI crash in Yorba Linda that killed his friend, prosecutors said Friday. Noah Christopher Cooper Watson of Yorba Linda was charged with a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony count of carrying a concealed loaded unregistered gun in a vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Pleads Guilty to Murder
A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing bodily injury, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records. He additionally faces sentence-enhancing allegations of causing great bodily injury.
mynewsla.com
Eastvale Man Accused of Groping Woman in Shopping Center Parking Lot
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a woman at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center parking lot, authorities said Friday. Michael Marende of Eastvale was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of sexual battery, sheriff’s officials said. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the victim told the deputies...
mynewsla.com
Young Man Suspected in DUI Wreck While Street Racing, Injuring Motorist
A 19-year-old man allegedly racing another motorist through the streets of Moreno Valley plowed into a pickup, severely injuring the other motorist, authorities said Thursday. Tyler Michael Hanna of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest, both felonies.
