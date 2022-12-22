ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Hill

Madoff prosecutor: ‘Highly unusual’ for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly

The prosecutor who put Bernie Madoff in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of billions of dollars said Friday it’s “highly unusual” for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly about the November collapse of his crypto platform FTX amid widespread allegations of fraud. “It’s highly unusual for a subject of a…
americanmilitarynews.com

Trump responds to J6 cmte. criminal charge recommendations

After the Jan. 6 committee recommended criminal charges against former President Donald Trump over the Capitol storming and efforts to reverse the 2020 election, he suggested the move will only make him “stronger.”. Trump took to his social media site Truth Social to unload on the House select committee...
TheDailyBeast

Former Aide: I Was Pressured to Risk Criminal Charges to Protect Trump

A former Trump White House aide testified to the Jan. 6 committee that Donald Trump’s allies pressured her to risk a contempt of Congress charge instead of cooperating with the committee. The detail emerged Thursday, when the committee released transcripts from two of Cassidy Hutchinson’s depositions in September. “I’m f***ed,” Hutchinson recalled telling her mom just before her first interview with the committee. “‘I am completely indebted to these people,’ and I was like, ‘And they will ruin my life, Mom, if I do anything they don’t want me to do.’” Hutchinson testified that she reached her “breaking point” in June when Trump-aligned lawyer Stefan Passantino asked her not to speak to the committee anymore, saying that “contempt is a small risk, but running to the right is better for you.” Hutchinson said she felt scared because “Trump was looking over my shoulder,” and she felt he’d ruin her life and career if he found her to be disloyal. Hutchinson ended up giving bombshell public testimony about Trump strangling a Secret Service agent who refused to take him to the Capitol mid-riot.
thenewscrypto.com

U.S DOJ Charges ‘Blockparty’ Co-founder of Stealing $1M

Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm. According to the DOJ, Thapa spent the stolen money on nightclubs, travel, and clothing. Today, the FBI announced that they had detained and filed charges against the co-founder of Blockparty, a blockchain event firm, on charges that he stole $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to spend on personal luxuries. On Wednesday, the DOJ made allegations that Rikesh Thapa, 28, who worked as Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm and faked trade documents to mask his tracks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Miami

Indictment: Rivera, codefendant signed contract to work on Venezuela's behalf

MIAMI - Law enforcement officers arrested former Miami Congressman David Rivera Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, where he made his initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge. On November 16, 2022, Rivera was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of Florida. According to the 34-page document, former Republican congressman and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer negotiated on behalf of the Venezuelan government - without disclosing it to the US government or officials they met with. That's the reason they are accused of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by lobbying...
MIAMI, FL
CBS San Francisco

Former Theranos exec Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison

SAN JOSE -- Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who along with former lover and business partner Elizabeth Holmes, swindled investors out of millions peddling bogus Theranos blood-testing technology, was sentenced Wednesday to just under years in prison.After a morning-long sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila determined Balwani's conviction called for federal prison sentence ranging from 11 years, 3 months -- the prison term given to Holmes last month -- to 14 years. Prosecutor Jeff Schenk asked Davila to sentence Balwani to the maximum because "white collar crime can and should be deterred." Meanwhile, Balwani's attorney, Jeff Coopersmith, asked...
TEXAS STATE
pymnts.com

DOJ Investigators Meets with FTX Team

FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
US News and World Report

Judge Kept FTX Execs' Plea Deals Secret to Get Founder to US

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest associates had turned against him so the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas, according to court transcripts made public Friday. U.S. prosecutors in New York waited until Bankman-Fried,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

