Hermitage, MO

99-year-old Missouri woman asks Santa for ‘Travis Kelce’

By Brooklynn Norris
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

HERMITAGE, Mo. — Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady’s request might surprise you.

Martha, a 99-years-young resident, didn’t ask for much this year. In fact, she only asked for one thing—a man— and not just any man. She asked for the one and only, Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce. Who can blame her?

According to the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, in her letter, Martha wrote:

“Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce. If you could have him come to my door, I would put on fake eyelashes, lipstick, and rouge. All I would do is stand there and bat my eyes at him. Santa, I hope you can make this happen.

Love,

Martha (age 99).”

Kelce hasn’t responded yet, but it’s safe to say there’s not much hope he will. Poor Martha.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

M
1d ago

Martha, I hope that Kelsey comes to see you and you get a chance to bat your eyes at him. you deserve it 99 years and going strong. have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. and I hope your wish comes true.

