ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Low temperatures making snow clean up a challenge for public works crews

The extremely low temperatures in mid-Missouri Thursday have created challenges for the Columbia Public Works crews. A 30-person crew went out Thursday morning at 5 a.m. to start pre-treating the roadways but by the afternoon the temperatures dropped into the single digits. Richard Stone, Engineering and Operations Manager for Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people did decide to brave the cold temperatures today. ABC 17 News even saw a few people in Columbia on bicycles earlier this evening.  A few stores closed for weather, but some grocery stores and other kinds of shopping stayed open for the day. Grocery stores like Hy-Vee still had about 25- The post Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Seven people displaced after Jefferson City fire

Seven people were displaced after a fire Friday night in Jefferson City. According to a post on their Facebook page, Jefferson City Fire Department crews were called to a fire in the 400 block of Hutton Lane. When they got to the scene, they saw flames coming from the front...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers

Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an Osage Beach man died after falling into the water at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Highway Patrol's online report says the incident happened around 2:30 Thursday afternoon near the 20-mile mark of the Osage Arm of the lake. Dean Guiducci, 69, fell...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night. Brown’s 31 points were the most in school...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City business owner gets one year in prison for tax evasion

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn, Gina Marie Volmert, who owned GVA and Associates in Jefferson City, will also have to pay nearly $514,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. GVA provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy