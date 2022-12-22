ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts' injury complicates NFC playoff picture, should Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers next offseason & why Robert Kraft needs to micromanage Bill Belichick

After not being in danger virtually all season, the top seed in the NFC is suddenly at risk. With a shoulder injury sustained by QB Jalen Hurts, likely elevating Gardner Minshew to the starting position for at least this week, the Philadelphia Eagles suddenly find themselves in a high-leverage divisional battle on Saturday afternoon against the playoff-hopeful Dallas Cowboys.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss what this means for the Eagles, Cowboys and the entire NFC playoff picture now that Hurts is likely to miss at least a week and may not even return until the playoffs in January.

Later in the show, the crew breaks down a bunch of interesting Week 16 games and the major storylines to keep track of heading into them. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets face off on Thursday night, and the spotlight will be on 2021 top picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the latter of whom is making his second consecutive start after being benched for the now-injured Mike White earlier this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals-New England Patriots matchup could mean a lot to Bill Belichick, who is staring down a rare losing season. Charles Robinson explains why missing the playoffs could mean new scrutiny for Belichick under owner Robert Kraft.

Finally, the gang closes out the show discussing the fading Seattle Seahawks taking on a defensively stunted Kansas City Chiefs crew and how the legend of Brock Purdy has a chance to grow (or crumble) against the Washington Commanders.

0:40 What Jalen Hurts' injury means for Eagles-Cowboys and the NFC playoff race

10:45 All eyes on Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson in Jaguars-Jets

24:10 While Bengals cruise to playoffs, Kraft needs to have more control over Belichick's decisions coming out of a rocky Patriots season

37:55 Seahawks try to keep playoff hopes alive against below-average Chiefs defense

46:10 The case against Brock Purdy going into 49ers-Commanders

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Community Policy