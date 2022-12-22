Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker will be part of a panel at Delaware’s annual Economic Forecast. Harker’s comments will be closely followed by the financial media, especially since the former University of Delaware President in 2023 will serve as a member of the Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates. All Federal Reserve governors participate in discussions that have led to interest rate hikes in an effort to battle inflation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO