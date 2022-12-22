Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up Famous Is a 'Bruising Experience'
Finding fame at 15 has left Billie Eilish with 'severe imposter syndrome,' she said Tuesday. Billie Eilish is opening up about her teen fame. "Growing up in the public eye is a very bruising experience, and it's really hard to grow and change," Eilish told the BBC, who named the 20-year-old one of their 100 Women of 2022. "I just didn't really know what to do. I was just grasping at straws." Eilish has been living in the public eye since 2015 when a SoundCloud recording of her brother Finneas' original song Ocean...
suggest.com
Blondes Don’t Have More Fun? Billie Eilish Says She Was Treated Differently After Dyeing Hair
Billie Eilish is said to be the voice of Gen Z. As someone who tackles love, loss, depression, and self-image in her music, Eilish speaks to issues that impact her generation. Now she’s opening up about another topic that affects people across all generations: being treated differently simply because of your appearance.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Charlie Puth Lights Up The Stage With An Inspirational Holiday Song
The singer-songwriter's music is the gift that keeps on giving.
The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Foals, Billie Eilish and more for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023
The first announcement for Reading and Leeds 2023 has arrived
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Billie Eilish Is Facing a ‘Grudge’ Against a ‘Specific Friendship’: ‘I’m Trying to Figure Out How to Not Be Angry’
At Vanity Fair's annual interview, they always asks Billie Eilish the biggest thing she's struggling with. This year, it's a friendship.
Ciara Gifts Fans a New Christmas Song While Rocking Racy Santa Suit
Ciara knows exactly what she wants from Santa this year. The R&B star outlined a diamond-studded wish list in a brand new Christmas version of her hit song "Better Thangs," which she debuted in a playful social media post on Thursday, Dec. 8. In a steamy video to go along...
Sevyn Streeter Gets In The Holiday Spirit With “The Christmas Song” Video
R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter is the latest artist to drop a holiday-spirited song just in time for Christmas. As an early gift to her fans, Sevyn has released her special version of “The Christmas Song” on Friday (Dec. 9). The Eric Hudson-produced track shows the “It Won’t Stop” singer’s vocal range as she delivers an effortless croon with Lonny Bereal on the grand piano. More from VIBE.comSevyn Streeter Says She's Officially In "Album Mode"Mariah Carey Inviting Fans To NYC Penthouse For "Ultimate Holiday Experience"Mariah Carey "Queen of Christmas" Trademark Filing Denied Paired with a Mike Ho-directed visual, Sevyn wears a beautiful white gown...
Finneas Reveals Camp Rock Made Him Want to Pick Up Guitar: 'Jonas Brothers Are Songwriters, Man'
The musician shared his connection to the Jonas Brothers while talking to Joe Jonas during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable If Finneas is looking for the voice he hears inside his head (the reason that he's singing), he doesn't need to look much further than Camp Rock. The Grammy-winning musician revealed in a Hollywood Reporter songwriters roundtable Friday that he was inspired to pick up the guitar because of the Jonas Brothers' iconic film. "Camp Rock made me want to learn how to play guitar, Joe," the songwriter told...
Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga’s film songs shortlisted for the Oscars will compete at the upcoming Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Swift’s “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing and Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick are nominated for outstanding song for a drama/documentary. The Diane Warren-penned “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman and “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All, written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, round out the nominees.More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift "Shake It Off" Copyright Suit Settles Before TrialRihanna,...
NYLON
Måneskin Covers Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans”
The beautiful thing about covers is the artistic clash of two people we love; a way for an artist to pay tribute to another artist in the most reliable form of flattery: mimicry! Not only is it the sincerest form of flattery, but bands who cover popular artists make headlines: Just ask Olivia Rodrigo, whose tour was earmarked by a slew of headlines about her covering no less than a dozen songs from artists like Avril Lavigne and Natalie Imbruglia.
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song
The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Workers win union contract at Andre Balazs’ iconic Chateau Marmont
Workers at the iconic Chateau Marmont seem to have come out on top after an long, bitter battle with the hotel’s owner. After a face-off between staff and famed hotelier Andre Balazs, which began at the onset of the pandemic and has seen embarrassing protests at A-list parties and solidarity with the workers from stars including Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Amanda Seifeid and Sarah Silverman, the workers have won an “extraordinary” union contract. Nearly 250 of the hotel’s employees were let go at the beginning of the pandemic, allegedly without insurance or severance. And there were allegations of racial discrimination and harassment, which the historic West...
theplaylist.net
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
Music Fest Fridays: Brynn Cartelli performs ‘O Holy Night’
Brynn Cartelli, the winner of The Voice season 14, joined us live for our special Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition series. The singer-songwriter shared a special performance of “O Holy Night” and discussed her new music. Just last month, she released “Convertible in the Rain” along with a self-directed music video shoot. Stay up to […]
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’
Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
Comments / 0