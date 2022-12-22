ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An investigation is underway after deputies discovered a dead body outside Woodburn on Wednesday, authorities say.

Marion County deputies responded to the 900 block of South Pacific Highway around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot wound. Once they arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

The victim has not yet been named.

Wheeler declares emergency in Portland; winter storm warning issued as ice storm looms

No suspect information has been released — but the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says there are “no persons of interest outstanding” and there are no concerns about any threat to the community.

Traffic is slowed on the highway and drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cid Peirce Quakenbush
2d ago

Governor Brown just pardoned many murderers. I'm sure there's no connections though. 😒

KOIN 6 News

