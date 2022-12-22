Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
My family spent under $40 at Disney World's Dawa Bar, and it's the best-kept secret at Animal Kingdom
Tucked inside Animal Kingdom, Dawa Bar is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it serves tasty cocktails that rival Oga's Cantina's at Hollywood Studios.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Balloon Premium Rainbow Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom
A new premium popcorn bucket is coming soon to Magic Kingdom. This shiny rainbow bucket is just the latest shaped like a Mickey balloon. The metallic bucket will include a rainbow strap and reads “Magic Kingdom Established 1971” on the side. The bucket will be available via mobile...
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs
It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
Disney World was my favorite park to visit for the holidays for 30 years, but now I think Universal is better
The Orlando theme parks have their own events for the holidays, but I preferred the food, decor, entertainment, and overall experience at Universal.
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/04/22 (Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain, Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband, New Daisy & Minnie Pandora Charm Set, & More)￼
Season’s Greetings from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on doing some shopping and rides. As always we will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started. On our way to Magic Kingdom this morning we spotted more blue road signs that have...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun
Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
WDW News Today
Unique Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise & ’50s Retro Disneyland Line Coming in February to Tokyo Disney Resort
It seems like we’re getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun here at Tokyo Disneyland, rare considering the Oriental Land Company’s general independence from Disney, especially with merchandise. Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t even sell Spirit Jerseys or Loungefly bags if you believe it! There will be two new merchandise lines — one featuring (mostly) unique 100 Years of Wonder items, and another hearkening back to the mid-1950s advertisements used for the original Disneyland in California!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
disneytips.com
What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?
The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
WDW News Today
Sparkly New ‘Merry & Nutty’ Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey Scurries into Universal Orlando Resort
Even two days before Christmas, we’re still catching some new holiday merchandise on its way into Universal Orlando Resort! Today, our searches yielded a brand-new version of the “Merry & Nutty” Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey, similar to the one we found last month but with some key differences!
