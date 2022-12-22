ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
New Mickey Balloon Premium Rainbow Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom

A new premium popcorn bucket is coming soon to Magic Kingdom. This shiny rainbow bucket is just the latest shaped like a Mickey balloon. The metallic bucket will include a rainbow strap and reads “Magic Kingdom Established 1971” on the side. The bucket will be available via mobile...
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs

It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun

Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
Unique Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise & ’50s Retro Disneyland Line Coming in February to Tokyo Disney Resort

It seems like we’re getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun here at Tokyo Disneyland, rare considering the Oriental Land Company’s general independence from Disney, especially with merchandise. Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t even sell Spirit Jerseys or Loungefly bags if you believe it! There will be two new merchandise lines — one featuring (mostly) unique 100 Years of Wonder items, and another hearkening back to the mid-1950s advertisements used for the original Disneyland in California!
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?

The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
