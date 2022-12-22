ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

What to do if the weather ruins your Christmas Eve church plans

By Alyssa Storm
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nm35E_0jqs5h3p00

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- The cold weather might mess up your church plans.

One local church is offering online services on Christmas Eve in case people aren’t able to make it in person. The church explains what’s behind it.

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

“Being able to be together at home and maybe sing some of those traditional christmas carols or take part in that kind of traditional worship as a family is really important and that’s something that we want to help foster,” said Niki Maloney with Grace Point Church.

The church has been streaming weekly services online since the COVID-19 pandemic first made it difficult to get together.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

Grace Point Church will have Christmas Eve services at 12:30 p.m., 2 and 3 p.m. You can watch the live stream here at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews, Soldier Township Fire Crews, and Silver Lake Fire Crews are currently responding to a house fire that was called in around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 4400 block of 62nd St. Two adults, a child, and pets were all home and...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Warm shelters for outdoor cats available in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People aren’t the only ones being impacted by the winter weather; pets and other animals that spend time outside are also at risk. The Midwest Kitten Coalition and Helping Hands Humane Society are aware of the danger outdoor animals face. To combat this, they are offering free outdoor cat shelters for people […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Local sorority makes Christmas special for disabled

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Wednesday afternoon. Santa and Mrs. Claus were welcomed to Capper’s holiday party where everybody enjoyed singing, charades and a pizza lunch. The Capper staff enjoyed spreading a little holiday spirit as well as a chance to share the trinkets and toys from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fire destroys home north of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Go for a ride-a-long with Toys for Tots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a Christmas tradition unlike any other. This year, Toys for Tots hand-delivered toys to families in the Topeka area. 27 News got an exclusive ride-a-long during the trek across Topeka. Toys for Tots organizers said this year was a breakthrough, as they added 1,400 more kids to their list. “This year […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

FOX 43 to highlight Topeka choirs in Christmas special

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – If you’re looking for some local holiday cheer, make sure to tune into FOX 43 at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. FOX 43 is highlighting performances by local high school choirs, including Shawnee Heights, Hayden, Seaman and Washburn Rural. The choirs sing some Christmas carol favorites in the original local program, […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures

About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season. But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

One dead in fire at Topeka homeless camp

Editor’s Note: A fire spokesman initially reported the sex of the victim, but later said the information had not been confirmed. The story has been edited. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire investigators from the city and state are investigating a deadly fire at a homeless camp along the Kansas River levee in Topeka. A Topeka Police […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka law enforcement prepare for winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department is fully expecting an increase in accident calls to come in as the weather continues to get worse on Wednesday. They recommend packing what you need in your car now, as you never know when it could come in handy. They suggest blankets, a cell phone charger, an emergency […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Two community meals available on 12/25 in MHK

MANHATTAN - On Sunday, December 25th, community members are invited to take part in two community meals. The first is the annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, which is being held at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall, located behind the church, at 2900 Kimball Avenue. The dinner menu includes your...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

A Kready Family Christmas at TPAC

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka native Jeff Kready, and his wife Nikki Renée Daniels, gave a spectacular Holiday extravaganza Thursday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels have 17 Broadway shows between them. They thrilled the audience with their vocals from New York City. They put together a special group […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Travel conditions ranging from seasonal to snow packed across listening area

Road conditions are passable within portions of the KVOE listening area, however, if you do not need to travel Friday it’s advised you don’t. Lyon County and Emporia road crews spent the better half of Thursday morning treating city and county roads in the midst of snowfall and freezing drizzle. According to Assistant Lyon County Engineer Jim Brull, the Arctic cold effecting the area is rendering treatment materials relatively ineffective.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

How to keep your furry friends warm this winter

TOPEKA (KSNT)- As temperatures drop, it’s important to take extra care of our furry friends. The extreme cold is generally not a favorite for everyone, but it’s important to keep your pets inside as much as possible. Only letting them outside if it’s necessary, or for only a few minutes at a time. Professionals say […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy